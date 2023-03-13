A former assistant coach has taken over the head coaching duties for the Bland County baseballing Bears. Barry Watters will be calling the shots for a Bears’ season that is scheduled, weather permitting, to get underway tomorrow against Mount View at Bowen Field in Bluefield. Watters replaces Chris Jackson after four years as head of the Bears.

The Bears embark on the season with a 20-game slate that will include all six MED opponents for a home and away series. Besides Mount View, Bland County will also face non-district opposition from Montcalm, Narrows, Eastern Montgomery, and Rural Retreat.

Watters and the Bears will go to battle without three players that graduated from last season’s team. Gone are first baseman Corey Hall, outfielder Joey Lyles, and pitcher/infielder Luke Holdren. Hall was named by the Bland County Messenger as the 2021-22 Bears’ male athlete of the year.

The top goal for Watters is for his club to improve on last year’s 3-16 record. To do that, he is going to have to get consistent play throughout his roster whether is be at the plate, on the mound, and defensively in the field. Seven players return which caused Watters to emphasize that a strength for the team will be their overall experience.

“Especially up the middle, we should be strong,” Watters stated. “We have kids all over the field that have played together since they were in coach pitch. We have strike throwers and we need to back them with solid defense.”

Heading the list of returning players is outfielder Brady Thompson, who was named as the team’s 2022 player of the year by the Bland County Messenger. He was named second-team All-MED and led the team in hitting with a .375 average, stroking 15 hits that included four doubles and a pair of triples. He also drove in nine runs and swiped seven bases.

Others that return are shortstop/pitcher Chance James, second baseman/pitcher Eli Watters, pitcher/designated hitter Alex Chewning, catcher Lance Burton, first baseman Troy Bradshaw, and outfielder Noah Pennington.

Burton was second on the team in hitting with a .358 average to go along with 14 RBIs. Chewning batted .333 with 10 runs batted in.

Rounding out the roster is JD Meadows, up from the middle school team and he is joined by newcomers Landon Smith, Adam Pennington, and Joey Martin.

Watters plans to open the season with a defensive lineup that has Burton behind the dish, Brashaw at first base, Eli Watters at second, Meadows at third, and James at shortstop. Thompson gets the call in centerfield with Noah Pennington in leftfield and Adam Pennington in rightfield. Chewning will probably be the opening day starter on the hill.

A recent 4-1 scrimmage win over Richlands gave Watters some insight on what to expect as the season begins.

“It went well,” Watters said. “We played five innings and used four different pitchers. We allowed a run in the first and nothing else. We need to swing the bats a little better and we hope that will come.”

Watters looks for Auburn and Grayson County to be the top threats in the MED this season. Auburn advanced to the semifinals of the Class 1 tournament last season before losing 4-1 to state runner-up Rappahannock County and Grayson County always fields tough competition.

“I think we can be a top-four team if we play to our ability,” Watters stated. “Our goals include double-digit wins, host a district tournament game, and advance to regional play.”

2023 BC Bears varsity baseball

Date Opponent Home/Away

Mar. 16 Mount View WV Away*

Mar. 20 EastMont Home

Mar. 21 Giles Home

Mar. 24 Auburn Home

Mar. 27 Rural Retreat Home

Mar. 28 Galax Away

Apr. 3 Rural Retreat Away

Apr. 4 George Wythe Home

Apr. 6 Grayson County Away

Apr. 11 Fort Chiswell Away

Apr. 14 Giles Away

Apr. 17 Montcalm WV Away

Apr. 18 Auburn Away

Apr. 21 Galax Home

Apr. 25 Narrows Home

Apr. 26 Montcalm WV Home

Apr. 28 George Wythe Away

May 2 Grayson County Home

May 5 Fort Chiswell Home

May 8 EastMont Away

*Bowen Field, Bluefield WV