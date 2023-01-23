Drug court grad urges classmates to continue the mission

Tazewell, Va. – “Continue the Mission’ Bryon Lee Hill told his fellow drug court participants during his graduation ceremony Jan. 23.

Hill, a retired Army Staff Sergeant likened the program to the military, calling it the drug court academy, and Judge Chip Hurley the dean. Hill said he accepted the challenge of the program and the mission and the combat.

He said the fight was with addiction and each day he checks five and 25 meters which is himself and the people around him. He said he learned to trust the leaders and his fellow participants in the program the same way he did his fellow soldiers.

He said he volunteered for the program and accepted the mission when he entered drug court. Hurley said the toughest part for Hill was learning to comply with curfew. “He had to learn it meant actually being home on time, not thinking about going home,’ the judge said.

Hill said he was willing to do anything to get home when he was overseas in the military. He said he was a soldier in the army and now is a soldier for God. He talked about a dream that reminded him he had roots and was going to be ok.

In the dream he had the drugs he wanted and could do what he wanted to. He went into the bathroom but did not use the drugs. “I was sitting there and God started talking to me and said the reason I didn’t use the drugs was because I cared what people thought,’ he said.

He said his goal became the same as it was when he was overseas, to do whatever it took to get back. “My weakness became my strength. He credited the probation officers and the drug court leaders for saving his life.

Manny Elswick, Hill’s mentor said loved was the key element in the change in Hill’s life and encouraged the other participants to keep moving forward. Joe Carico, executive director of Southwest Virginia Legal Aid and also an army veteran served as guest speaker for the ceremony.

A recovering alcoholic, Carico said doing “one day at a time’ is the key to the program. He told the participants to find something to keep busy at by pursuing whatever it was they always wanted to do. Carico said he always wanted to be a barber and pursuing the license helped him occupy his time.

As he does at each graduation, Hurley presented Hill a diploma and a challenge coin.