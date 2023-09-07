Happy birthday to Jase Weaver on Sept. 10, Kathy Repass on Sept. 10, Ray Walters Jr. on Sept. 11, Mark Munsey on Sept. 12, and Dawn Thompson on Sept. 16.

Happy anniversary to Bobby and Marcella Taylor on Sept. 11, and Lowell and Jo-Ella Burnett on Sept. 12.

The Rev. Paige Wimberly’s message on Sunday morning was “Phillip: Learning to Trust” based on John 6:1-13. The choir’s special was “Unseen Hands.”

The United Women in Faith will sponsor a church picnic on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rural Retreat Lake Shelter #1 (not #3 as was announced earlier). The time is 2-8 p.m. There will be music from 3-4 p.m. Meat, slaw, paper supplies and ice will be supplied. Please bring a side dish, dessert and drinks.

The church council will meet on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.

The UWF will have its vegetable beef soup for sale next week. The cost is $9 a quart.

There will be a yard sale in the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church basement on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be some reduced items and lots of new items. There will also be gravy biscuits, hot dogs with all the trimmings and a bake sale with homemade goodies. The address is 200 Mt. Pleasant Road.

Our fellowship lunch will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ned Umberger and Donnie Pruitt.

The reopening/birthday celebration of the Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum will be on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10 .m.-1 p.m. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. with free tours until 1 p.m. The Rock House will be 200 years old.

Happy Grandparents Day to all those special people on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Quote: “Drive carefully – it’s not only cars that can be recalled by their maker.”

Bible verse: “Fight the good fight for the true faith. Hold tightly to the eternal life to which God has called you, which you have confessed so well before many witnesses.” I Timothy 6:12 (NLT).