Football: Warriors handle Battle

For the game’s first 20 minutes, the John Battle Trojans played Wise County Central on equal terms.

After that it was all Warriors, all the time.

Central reeled off 27 unanswered points in rolling to a Mountain 7 District victory in Bristol as Alec Gent and Talan Yates each scored two touchdowns.

It was the second straight game in which Battle (1-5) struggled down the stretch as Patrick Henry put up 36 unanswered points on the Trojans two weeks ago.

Two touchdown passes from Noah Sills to Broadie Bailey resulted in Battle’s scores, the last of which pulled the Trojans even at 14-14 with 8:16 remaining in the second quarter. Sills finished with 234 yards through the air.

Braeden Church had a touchdown run and threw a scoring strike to Yates. Dane Elkins also scored as Central outgained Battle 324-95 on the ground.

Wise Central 7 21 13 0—41

John Battle 7 7 0 0—14

Scoring Summary

WC – Gent 3 run (Onate kick)

JB – Bro. Bailey 9 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

WC – Elkins 3 run (Onate kick)

JB – Bro. Bailey 17 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

WC – Church 27 run (Onate kick)

WC – Yates 57 pass from Church (Onate kick)

WC – Gent 20 run (Onate kick)

WC – Yates 17 run (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: WC 15, JB 12; Rushes-Yards: WC 40-324, JB 27-95; Passing Yards: WC 72, JB 234; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 3-9-0, JB 10-21-0; Fumbles-Lost: WC 1-1, JB 3-1; Penalties-Yards: WC 5-40, JB 9-57; Punts-Average: WC 1-37, JB 2-40.