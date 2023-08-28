Ella Moss has opened her season with a strong showing against Smyth County rivals.

After taking down Northwood 25-19, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-18, the Marion crew hung a 22-25, 25-6, 25-13, 25-18 loss on the Warriors.

Against Chilhowie Moss had a big night with 15 kills, 10 service points and eight digs.

Marion (2-0) also received 13 assists, eight service points and seven kills from Aubree White, 18 points by Kursten Thomas and 19 points and nine kills by Brooke Langston.

Chilhowie (0-2) received a 10-dig, nine-kill, seven-assist showing from Lexi Williams. Maddi Preston (11 digs, three kills) and Sophie Adams (six kills, six digs) also had notable performances for the Warriors.

A couple of impressive debuts helped the Northwood Panthers prevail in a non-district volleyball match on Tuesday.

Transfer Marki Palmer had 21 digs in helping Northwood notch a 25-14 , 25-10, 25-22 as Hunter Thomas earned his first victory as head coach of the squad from Saltville.

Sydney Carter (13 assists, 12 kills, two aces), Karlee Frye (13 assists, 12 kills), Kiara Buskill (three aces) and Amira Lowe (15 digs) also keyed the win.

Grayson County took down Chilhowie 25-18, 26-16 and 25-21.