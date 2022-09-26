 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GW hangs on for win over RR

  • 0

Tandom was a terror for George Wythe.

Tandom Smith rushed for 146 yards on 18 carries, scored on a touchdown run and also threw a TD pass to Austin Repass as the Maroons survived for a 16-14 non-district win over rival Rural Retreat.

GW (4-1) scored all 16 of its points in the second quarter of the Indians’ homecoming game. The town turned into a parking lot as the county rival rolled in for a nail-biter of a game.

The Maroons were twice rebuffed on drives that reached Rural Retreat’s 2-yard line.

Rural Retreat (2-2) received 100 passing yards from Ely Blevins, 80 of which came on a fourth-quarter TD toss to Gunnar Hagerman. Gatlin Hight of the Indians was limited to 28 yards on 17 carries.

George Wythe 0 16 0 0 — 16

People are also reading…

Rural Retreat 0 7 0 7 — 14

Scoring Summary

GW – Smith 60 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – Repass 47 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

RR – Hight 20 run after QB fumble (Blevins kick)

GW – Safety, Fowler tackled Hight in end zone

RR – Hagerman 80 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GW 11, RR 6; Rushes-Yards: GW 41-229, RR 31-48; Passing Yards: GW 98, RR 100; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GW 6-14-0, RR 4-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: GW 1-0, RR 1-0; Penalties-Yards: GW 6-50, RR 5-40; Punts-Average: GW 3-38.3, RR 8-28.3

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three arrested in drug bust

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …

GWHS senior opens pop-up gift shop

GWHS senior opens pop-up gift shop

George Wythe High School senior Maria Malavolti wants to study marketing after she graduates and already has a jump on her peers. The 18-year-…

Chilhowie festival celebrates return of apples to region

Chilhowie festival celebrates return of apples to region

For years, Chilhowie’s Apple Festival was celebrating its heritage as a major apple-growing community. The orchards had long since disappeared from the landscape. However, today apples with Chilhowie roots are flourishing and becoming part of a growing industry.