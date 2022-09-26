GW hangs on for win over RR

Tandom was a terror for George Wythe.

Tandom Smith rushed for 146 yards on 18 carries, scored on a touchdown run and also threw a TD pass to Austin Repass as the Maroons survived for a 16-14 non-district win over rival Rural Retreat.

GW (4-1) scored all 16 of its points in the second quarter of the Indians’ homecoming game. The town turned into a parking lot as the county rival rolled in for a nail-biter of a game.

The Maroons were twice rebuffed on drives that reached Rural Retreat’s 2-yard line.

Rural Retreat (2-2) received 100 passing yards from Ely Blevins, 80 of which came on a fourth-quarter TD toss to Gunnar Hagerman. Gatlin Hight of the Indians was limited to 28 yards on 17 carries.

George Wythe 0 16 0 0 — 16

Rural Retreat 0 7 0 7 — 14

Scoring Summary

GW – Smith 60 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – Repass 47 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

RR – Hight 20 run after QB fumble (Blevins kick)

GW – Safety, Fowler tackled Hight in end zone

RR – Hagerman 80 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GW 11, RR 6; Rushes-Yards: GW 41-229, RR 31-48; Passing Yards: GW 98, RR 100; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GW 6-14-0, RR 4-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: GW 1-0, RR 1-0; Penalties-Yards: GW 6-50, RR 5-40; Punts-Average: GW 3-38.3, RR 8-28.3