Beef. It’s what’s for dinner, as they say. If you’re reading this, it’s highly likely that you can agree with that statement, or know someone who does. Actors Sam Elliott and Matthew McConaughey have famously lent their voices to the iconic campaigns that tout beef’s importance.

Cutting a beef up is a skill set that isn’t readily available but the Virginia Tech Beef Extension Program and the Virginia Tech Meat Lab is offering a short course July 27-29 for anyone interested in learning more about the processing of beef.

The Virginia Tech School of Animal Sciences and the Virginia Beef Industry Council are hosting a three-day, hands-on beef processing short-course. This course will offer hands-on learning of animal harvesting and fresh beef processing, as well as educational sessions covering strategies for improving beef quality, implementing value-added processing, and increasing production efficiencies.

Who should attend? Anyone interested in expanding their knowledge of beef processing, learning about food safety and production efficiency, and how to expand a customer base. Individuals working within the meat processing industry or those who are seeking to enter the meat industry are highly encouraged to attend.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older by July 27. Space is limited and an application process is required. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by June 5. The registration process is online at https://sas.vt.edu/extension/vtbeef/beef-up/beef-up-application.html .

Beef and its by-products have an immense impact on our society. It’s found in the hamburger you cook on your grill, the gelatin that composes your favorite warm weather food items (such as ice cream and marshmallows), the gum that you chew, the medicines you take, the soap with which you wash your hands, and countless other products.

The uses of it in our everyday lives are immeasurable. It’s also a primary source of numerous vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy lifestyle. This list includes protein, Vitamin B12, zinc, iron, phosphorus, selenium, and many more!

In fact, a 3-oz. serving of lean beef accounts for less than 10% of a 2,000-calorie diet, yet supplies more than 10% of the Daily Value of those vitamins and minerals. This month, we celebrate beef’s importance.

Beef is an affordable, delicious, and (most importantly) healthy addition to a well-rounded diet. Studies have shown that this saturated fat can actually lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and maintain a healthy level of HDL (good) cholesterol. Each American, on average, eats 1.7 ounces of beef per day. This falls well within the USDA’s recommendations for a healthy lifestyle, proving that any healthy food should be consumed in a moderate manner.

Beef cattle are important to the economic viability of our communities, especially here in southwestern Virginia. In a county where there are over twice as many head of cattle as people, sidelining our largest demographic for even a day, as in the case of Meatless Monday, means that over 14% of our paycheck is in jeopardy.

Agriculture is our largest industry and in Smyth County, sales of cows and calves result in over $54 million dollars of farm sales receipts annually. With that, beef amounts to over 97% of our farm income.

Beef’s influence doesn’t end at the county line. Nationally, cattle production is easily among the most important agriculture industries, totaling 94.8 million head of cattle at the start of 2019. The U.S increased beef exports more than 10% from 2017 to 2018, resulting in 3.2 billion pounds.

Beef’s popularity is growing internationally as well. As a favorite college professor of mine, Dr. David Kohl used to say, “It’s hard to take the cat off cream and put him on skim milk!” Once a person gets a taste of good beef, it’s hard to go back. Last year, the value of exported beef grew by 15% resulting in $8.3 billion in total value.

The point is there is plenty to celebrate when it comes to beef. It continues to gain strong support from those who accept its scientifically-proven benefits, and will remain a key component of the American diet for future generations.

Upcoming EventsMay 20—Beef Up Registration, Meat Science Lab, VA Tech, https://sas.vt.edu/extension/vtbeef/beef-up/beef-up-application.html

May 29—VFW Memorial Day Parade, downtown Marion, 10 a.m.

June 15-17—Old Glade Antique Tractor Association Summer Show, Fairview Farm, Abingdon.

June 17—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Tractor Giveaway, 2 p.m. (Tickets are $1 from any club member.)

June 19-23—Smyth County 4-H Camp.

July 11—VQA Sale.

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 27-29—Beef-Up Program, VA Tech.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.