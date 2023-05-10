Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative serving Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland, announced that it is now accepting applications for the second cycle of grant opportunities through its Charitable Contributions Fund.

Through the Farm Credit of the Virginias Charitable Contributions Fund, the cooperative supports and builds partnerships with organizations that preserve and promote farmers and families in its rural communities. The program allows the association to meet their mission to serve the agriculture industry by investing in the growth of agricultural programming.

Grants will be awarded for up to $10,000 in funding. Funding will be considered for charitable projects that are either located in their 96-county territory or that serve communities where Farm Credit of the Virginias conducts business. Grants will only be awarded to non-profit groups and organizations, and will not be awarded to individuals or private farms. Additional terms and conditions are available on the print and online application forms.

Grant applications for the current funding cycle will be accepted through June 30. Grants will be awarded in August. Applications and additional program details can be accessed at the following link: https://www.farmcreditofvirginias.com/charitable-contributions-fund.

Regarding the Charitable Contributions Fund, Brad Cornelius, CEO, said, “We look forward to continuing our long-standing commitment to supporting agriculture and our rural communities through this second funding cycle of the Farm Credit of the Virginias Charitable Contributions Fund. This year, we look forward to providing support to even more organizations and projects in our footprint that allow us to meet this mission. It has been exciting to learn about the broad and lasting impact of last year’s grants in our rural communities, and we’re thrilled to see what more we can accomplish through the continuation of this grant program.”