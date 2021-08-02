 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $200,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $200,000

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Remodel includes new kitchen with all new built-in appliances and granite counters, family bath with tile and new double sink, new HVAC system, new roof and gutters, deck with composite flooring, master with new Palladian window, new entrance, new doors, refinished oak floors. Working fireplace in living room. Partially finished walk-out basement. Peaceful, with very large lot. Less than 5 minutes to hospital, Emory & Henry College of Health Sciences, Lifetime Wellness Center, and downtown Marion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics