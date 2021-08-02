3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $200,000

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Remodel includes new kitchen with all new built-in appliances and granite counters, family bath with tile and new double sink, new HVAC system, new roof and gutters, deck with composite flooring, master with new Palladian window, new entrance, new doors, refinished oak floors. Working fireplace in living room. Partially finished walk-out basement. Peaceful, with very large lot. Less than 5 minutes to hospital, Emory & Henry College of Health Sciences, Lifetime Wellness Center, and downtown Marion.