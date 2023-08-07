The Bland High School Class of 1957 met for its annual reunion on the first Saturday in August on Aug. 5 at Shoney’s in Wytheville.

Nine of the surviving 21 members of the class attended. Shown from left to right are Ann Hardy Beardshall, Lanny McPeak, Elizabeth Lambert Stiltner, Sally Lambert Edwards, Jarold Buchanan, Kenneth May, Mona Scott May, Phillip Stowers and Billy Strock

Other attending were Doris McPeak, Elmer Beardshall, Betty Sue Stowers and Etta Buchanan. A special guest this year was Becky Neel Kimberlin from the Class of 1957 at Ceres High School.

Reports were given from the surviving men who were unable to attend: Carl Beamer, Ralph Beamer, Billy Crockett Bowen, Woodrow Dillow, Kenneth Hall, Jimbo Muncy, Carty Shannon, D. B. Waddle and Dan Wiley.

The surviving women who were unable to attend were Yvonne Durham Bowman, Thelma Wilson Owen, and Janeth Bogle Vandendungen.

We are sad to report that two classmates passed away this past year: Sherman Townley on Dec. 8, 2022, and Olena Hooker Cunningham on June 24, 2023.

All members of the class and their guests express thanks to Jimbo Muncy for his generous contribution toward the expenses of the Reunion. Again, the group expressed thanks to Kenneth and Mona May who have held a reunion every year since graduation with the exception of the pandemic year of 2020.

The BHS Class of 1957 plans to gather again the first Saturday in August in 2024.