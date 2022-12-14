If it’s in the sky, it should be true (copy) (copy)

To get the best bang for their advertising buck, companies both large and small, nonprofits looking for ways to reach a wider audience and individuals hoping to sell Beanie Baby collections gathering dust in outbuildings should first turn to the hometown newspaper, an established, trusted member of the community both in print and online since Johannes Gutenberg was knee-high to a German grasshopper.

Not only does the hometown newspaper provide a steady income for aging, nearly obsolete humor columnists, it provides a steady income for aging, nearly obsolete humor columnists. That’s the main thing.

With that out of the way, the second best bang for the buck is aerial advertising. If it’s dragged behind a sputtering single-engine plane along a coastline, it must be true. Or it should be.

Weary of the ways of the world, my traveling companion and I shoved some essentials in a few pieces of mismatched luggage, packed the car, said adios to the foothills for Thanksgiving and headed south for nine or 10 hours.

We stopped at the gulf coast because we weren’t dragging a boat along, otherwise we could have unhitched, put in and kept going.

We parked a couple of chairs at the water’s edge in the white sand, watched surfers paddle about and kids with skin thicker than mine splash in the chilly waves.

Every now and then, a single-engine plane would chug by with an important message on a banner behind, like $2.50 Busch Lights at a nearby watering hole.

Now, some seekers of paradise may find this kind of advertising intrusive. Not me. I understand in the grand scheme of things, pilots got to pilot, bartenders got to serve $2.50 Busch Lights and humor columnists got to occasionally sit on the water’s edge and later turn it all into about 600 words.

Eventually, a plane came by towing a banner that advertised “the best fried shrimp in the entire civilized world.”

“Look yonder,” I told my traveling companion, who is less enthusiastic about aerial advertising than I am. “Now, a statement like that really opens up a can of worms, which I hope is not on the menu.”

“How so?” she asked.

Actually, she didn’t ask anything. She just glanced up and went back to reading her book, but I pretended she asked.

“You see, a $2.50 Busch Light is something that can’t be argued,” I said. “You read it on the airplane banner, you go to the watering hole, you slap your hand down on the bar and you say, ‘Beertender, I will have one of those $2.50 Busch Lights like it said in the sky.’ Simple.

“But if someone goes to the restaurant and orders ‘the best fried shrimp in the entire civilized world,’ takes a bite and says, ‘This is delicious but I had slightly better fried shrimp in a place on the Outer Banks run by a one-eyed, former railroad brakeman, that opens the door for a class action lawsuit based on false airplane advertising. Next thing you know, we’ve got a civil trial full of culinary experts, crustacean enthusiasts and former FAA employees lined up as expert witnesses. No one wants that spoiling paradise.”

My traveling companion nodded and turned the page in her book. Later we had a couple of $2.50 Busch Lights and some pretty darn good fried shrimp. Best in the civilized world? Well, I’m no culinary expert.

So, to recap, newspaper advertising is best and aerial advertising is second best as long as aging, nearly obsolete humor columnists have the means to occasionally sit by the water’s edge.