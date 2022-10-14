Declining volunteerism

It’s an odd age we live in.

First responders have never been as celebrated or held in as high esteem yet their numbers are dwindling.

Wytheville celebrates public safety officers with a recently opened Police, Fire & Rescue Exhibit at the Wytheville Visitors Center. It’s a place that showcases historic vehicles, a selfie room and more, celebrating those tasked with keeping the town and its residents safe.

Meanwhile just outside Marion, a first-ever public safety festival, set for Oct. 22 at Oak Point Elementary School, aims to “shine a spotlight on first-responders.”

Smyth County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Curtis Crawford noted that roughly 1 percent of the county’s population nowadays answers the call to serve. He described those who do as a “selfless group,” adding that they are well-trained, well-educated and adaptable.

Those who do answer the call to serve certainly deserve our thanks, recognition and gratitude, but we can’t help but wonder what changed.

Our society, and in particular rural areas, were built on the backbones of men and women who valued service over self, who risked their own lives, sacrificed their own time and gave up earning power to keep their neighbors safe and healthy.

While it would be easy to decry those living now as being more selfish, less altruistic and less community-minded, we believe there has to be more to the story. We just don’t know what it is.

Is it the boundless amounts of entertainment available at our fingertips? That would help explain things. After all, it’s hard to get people to even go out of the house for a church service, a concert or a downtown gathering. It’s exponentially more difficult to get them out of the house for a fire at 3 a.m.

Is it the fact that adults have become busier than ever, already dividing precious time between raising families and the overpowering needs of insatiable careers? The modern work place doesn’t promote a healthy work-life balance and it certainly doesn’t place a premium on a volunteerism that draws its workers away from their core functions.

Is it the fact that the greater world has gotten smaller, making us feel more aligned with people halfway around the globe who we chat with, play games with and interact with, and less connected to our physical neighbors so that we hardly know their names? Welcome wagons are a thing of the past. Few and far between, anymore, are the folks who drop a casserole off at mourners’ homes on the day of funerals.

Is it simply bystander effect? Experiments show that the simple presence of others keeps people from helping in an emergency situation, with many often wrongly assuming that someone else will take responsibility.

Or maybe it’s simply that we have been conditioned to expect an expert at every turn. Years back, if your car was puffing white smoke, you’d think nothing of taking off the head, putting on a new gasket and getting back on the road. Now, you take it to a shop – and often have to because of the over-engineering that went into making an internal combustion engine. Same thing applies to appliances. Years back, we repaired things. Now we throw them away and buy new. Years back we weren’t afraid to DIY just about anything. Now, we have our food delivered, ready to eat.

Perhaps, if we can return to a time when we cook for ourselves from scratch once in a while, to when we dropped off a plate of ham biscuits at the home of a neighbor who lost a loved one, to a time when changing the oil meant an afternoon of listening to music and hanging out with friends and neighbors, we can return to a time when more are willing to make those sacrifices that make society a better place.

Until then, let’s not forget to go out on Oct. 22 to show our appreciation to Smyth County’s first responders. After that, maybe head on up to Wytheville to celebrate Wythe County’s. The exhibit is free and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.