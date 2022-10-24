Chilhowie bests Rural Retreat

Hannah Goodwin has 21 kills and 11 digs and Josie Sheets tallied 25 assists, 15 kills and nine digs to lead Chilhowoe to a 21-25, 18-25, 30-28, 25-19 Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Hannah Manns (13 kills, seven digs), Chloe Adams (21 assists, 18 digs, four kills) and Madi Preston (13 digs, four blocks and four kills) also contributed for the Warriors.

Marion blanks Bearcats

Sophia Keheley set the tone with 15 kills as Marion wrapped up the Southwest District regular-season volleyball title with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Virginia High.

Ella Moss (11 kills), Brooke Langston (14 service points, five kills, three aces), Aubree Whitt (16 assists, 15 service points) and Ezrah Pennington (nine digs) were the other stars for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Ellie Cobb (12 digs, seven kills), Amelia McKenzie (seven kills), Aidan James (31 digs) and Charli Carpenter (16 assists) were the stat leaders for VHS.