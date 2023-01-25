 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian struck in 'low-speed' incident in downtown Marion

A woman was treated for what police believe are minor injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in downtown Marion Tuesday evening.

Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm said the woman was hit as she crossed the Church Street crosswalk near the Smyth County Courthouse. As she crossed, a car making a left turn at the West Main Street intersection collided with her.

Hamm, who called collision a "low-speed incident”, said the vehicle made contact with the woman’s right leg, causing what appeared to be minor injuries. She was transported to Smyth County Community Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, Willis Bridgeman, was issued a summons for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

