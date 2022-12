A pair of 21-point quarters bookending the game proved to be too much for the Pioneers as the Spartans claimed a 69-54 win over Fort Chiswell.

Giles raced to a seven-point advantage in the opening stanza, but the Pioneers sliced it down to a three-point ball game at the half.

Giles left the third leading by four but put together a 21-11 run to secure the win.

Nathan Norris finished with a game-high 23 points for the Pioneers. He was the only FC player to hit the double digits.