A friend discovered Crystal Glass Ferguson blue and unresponsive.

Fortunately, she was found in time.

Later, the Marion woman was ready to end her life. She’d written a suicide letter and was running a knife down a vein in her arm.

Though she was rescued from that darkness too, Ferguson is certain that she has experienced hell’s terror.

Today, she’s using her knowledge of that horror to help save others from that hopeless abyss and give them a place and time when and where they can feel safe.

A Marion native, Ferguson is a familiar face to many. She’s worked in a range of jobs — from customer service at O’Reilly Auto Parks to a server at Macado’s to supporting special needs children. Supervisor Courtney Widener noted he’d been following her journey for some time when she spoke to the county’s board of supervisors last month.

As she walked through the library one day, others called out her name and celebrated her presence.

Ferguson is grateful. “This life is not meant to be done alone,” she declared.

She speaks of growing up in a good family but one troubled by addiction and mental health illnesses. To complicate those circumstances, Ferguson said, the family “didn’t talk about it.”

She’s committing to changing that practice for her family and others.

Ferguson also possessed a non-confrontational personality. “I was real nice to everybody,” she said, adding that she didn’t like to argue.

From her uncommunicative childhood home, Ferguson said she didn’t learn many valuable life lessons. She sees that same trend among other people. “They don’t know how to deal with a broken heart,” she said.

Often, she observed, they also don’t know how to grieve.

In Ferguson’s case, the death that rocked her was that of her grandmother, affectionately known as Nana and who was the family’s center. “I wasn’t prepared for life without my Nana,” she said.

“When my Nana died, my family died,” Ferguson said.

Today, she knows that it’s normal to experience grief, but “you can’t let those emotions dictate your choices.” She’s also said she’s working hard to prepare her four daughters for “life without me.”

Ferguson would like to see classes offered that help youngsters learn coping skills. While the United States wants to compete with other countries in academics and athletics, she declared that it first must keep its young people alive.

“Nobody taught me how to cope with failing a test or breaking up,” Ferguson said, and so she learned – like so many others – to celebrate or numb pain with substances.

She acknowledges using alcohol and drugs off and on for years. When she was readying to go to college, Ferguson recalled family members trying to prepare her by getting her cocaine.

Over the years then of marriage, children, and divorce, Ferguson would struggle to make ends meet. At times, she accepted social services benefits, but said, “Once you start working all that is taken away.” She pointed to times when she was working three jobs but the ends were still difficult to meet.

Life events began to cascade.

Ferguson injured a knee. Her doctor encouraged her to take Tylenol. Her insurance wouldn’t approve imaging tests to facilitate other treatment for 30 days.

“Untreated pain causes us to make bad decisions,” she said.

Invisible pain takes its toll too.

“Unseen pain hidden in our hearts and minds is often untreated…,” said Ferguson, who noted that it can easily lead to collateral damage.

Adding to her physical discomfort, a traumatic incident involving some of her children created serious unseen pain in Ferguson.

“I couldn’t bounce back,” she said.

Her depression deepened.

Someone she knew shared a bag of meth with her.

“By golly it got me up off the couch,” Ferguson declared. Suddenly, she possessed the energy to get housework and other things done that she’d neglected because of her knee. “It felt like a miracle.”

Looking back, Ferguson said, “Everything is good until it’s not.”

“I was one who lost everything,” she declared. The 46-year-old woman pointed in particular to her mind. “I couldn’t figure out what was going on in my head,” she said.

The meth created a different reality in her mind.

Ferguson would call her sister and play “real or not real” to try to get clarity. “To me that was hell,” she said, though her torment would only intensify.

She believes she felt the pain she caused other people.

On Dec. 17, 2018, Ferguson broke. She tried to end her life, her suffering.

She believes only divine intervention saved her.

The next day, she decided to quit and collected all her drugs and paraphernalia. “I didn’t know what to do with it,” Ferguson said, knowing just throwing it away was problematic. She carried it around to find a way to dispose of it. She asked her oldest daughter for a ride. In the ensuing conversation, her daughter began to believe her mother would harm herself. She called 9-1-1.

The police arrived and immediately found the drugs. Ferguson acknowledges that she couldn’t explain her actions in a logical way.

She was arrested and taken to jail.

“I was absolutely terrified.”

The only phone number that came to Ferguson’s mind was one she hadn’t used in 20 years – her best friend’s parents’ landline.

She called.

“They came and got me.”

Her best friend arrived and helped get Ferguson into rehab.

Ferguson suspects it was due to the holidays but she got limited help in those 30 days and came home to the same situations and people. She started using again.

What Ferguson described as “terrorism in her head” began.

She could hear her children screaming and “I couldn’t get to them,” she remembered.

One day, she believed drug dealers had buried one of her daughters alive. Ferguson recalled trying to dig her up with her hands. She kept raking and trawling the dirt until her fingers bled. When she physically couldn’t do more, she said, “the hardest, most painful decision I made was to stop digging.”

“It was literal absolute hell,” said Ferguson. “That’s a horrific torment.”

Through counseling, Ferguson realized that her addiction made her daughter “feel like she was in the ground” and her maternal mind was portraying that feeling.

As mother, she said, that was hard to accept. “I caused her that pain. I did that.”

At the time, Ferguson said, she laid in bed for days, screaming and crying.

Then, she remembered a woman in Wilmington who she knew was in recovery. She called her via Facebook.

On May 27, 2019, Ferguson’s birthday, she traveled to the coastal North Carolina city, where she lived in a recovery house.

Over three months, she said, “I had to learn how to live again.”

She got a sponsor. Support group attendance was required as was doing chores and cleaning up after yourself, working, and paying rent.

“They saved my life,” Ferguson declared.

After three months, she came home to Marion.

She began going to meetings and underwent training to learn how to use her experience to help others.

Ferguson acknowledges, “I’m not cured.”

However, she believes drugs were not the problem. “Crystal was the problem.”

“I didn’t know how to live. I didn’t know how to love myself” and so she couldn’t love others.

She’s learning.

Ferguson said she opened herself to messages of hope and love and found “life is possible.”

As she reflected on her story, Ferguson shared two pieces of her writing. The first was her suicide letter that her sister had saved and returned.

The mother, sister, friend, and daughter assured those who read her letter that she was not afraid. She quoted Psalm 23: The Lord is my shepherd….. She described the terror in her mind.

To her daughters – “her ladybugs” – she assured them of her love, while admitting they must doubt it. She wrote, “I have loved you each day since I peed on a stick in 1997.”

She urged her daughters to marry someone who would dance with them every day.

“Don’t give up on finding happiness,” she implored.

She advised her readers to always help each other and those suffering.

“I’m in this reality alone,” she penned.

She encouraged them to tell each other that they are loved. Trust your instincts, she wrote, and added that they must accept the consequences of their actions.

She warned them of evil, writing, “It will snatch you up by the throat and squeeze as it will simultaneously tell you ‘I love you.’”

Ferguson wished her family and friends beautiful lives and encouraged them to “look in their eyes. You’ll see what needs to be seen.”

In the end, Ferguson apologized to those who loved her.

Today, Ferguson admits that she badly hurt people and her work to make amends for that damage continues, especially with her daughters.

The other document Ferguson found in a journal was her “dream” letter – how she wanted to live.

In that essay, she wrote of wanting to see people smile and individuals feeling wanted and worthy.

Repeatedly, she wrote of people having voices and being able to help others when they couldn’t help themselves.

“I dream big,” Ferguson said, while recognizing that today, “I’m literally living my dream.”

Ferguson is using her voice to fight for those experiencing addiction. She’s addressed the board of supervisors about how they’ll use the settlement money they’re getting from suits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

She addressed Attorney General Jason Miyares when he came to Marion.

“I can’t be anonymous. People are dying,” she declared.

Ferguson is also working with people in active addiction as a peer recovery specialist through Mount Rogers Health District’s Comprehensive Harm Reduction program.

Of those who come to the program, Ferguson said, “They show so much courage to come up there.”

She’s glad to be able to give them clean needles through the needle exchange. Ferguson said she reached the point of injecting drugs and “I know the things people do for a clean needle.”

She wants them to also feel secure. She remembers, “I didn’t feel safe anywhere.”

Through the program, testing for HIV and Hepatitis is regularly done and through that testing and treatment and the needle exchange, Ferguson believes that not only are the individuals benefiting but so is the community from reduced disease and needles on the streets.

As they work with those actively using, Ferguson said, “We meet them literally where they are.” The work is delicate, she said, never wanting to set someone up for failure.

Much of it, she said, is about how a person is made to feel. Ferguson wants each one to know they’re loved for who they are. “When they come through those doors, I love them. I am them.”

Often she wonders what happened in their lives to get them where they are, but, what’s most important, Ferguson said, is “their heart is still beating.”

Somedays they need a nap, a shower, a snack, she observed.

“When they’re ready to love themselves,” Ferguson said she and the VDH team will be there to help them take the next steps.

Ferguson realizes what a hard place it is to be. When she was actively addicted, she believed, “All the good I’d done in my life died.”

One day, she came across a card from the mother of a special ed student, thanking her for her work. She was reminded, “I am good.”

Tammy Bise supervises Ferguson at the Mount Rogers Health District. She said that Ferguson doesn’t just help clients but all those around her. “Crystal has not only made an impact on the people that she serves, but she has also softened the hearts of all of those around her.”

Bise described Ferguson’s work as crucial. “When an individual who is struggling with addiction is able to speak with a professional who has lived experience, it can ignite the spark needed for that individual to start their own recovery journey. When you see what recovery has done for Crystal, it becomes very attractive. Our individuals want to reach the light at the end of the tunnel; some just aren’t at a place where their recovery is being supported. That is where Crystal and our ASPIRE program comes in…. Crystal is amazing at meeting them where they are and helping them discover directions they can take to becoming the best versions of themselves.”

Bise acknowledges that the work of peers is harder than most people realize. “Many of us go into the ‘helping field’ because we were once one of those folks in need of help; however, we don’t all wear that symbolism of our past on our credentials. Becoming a peer means that you are subjecting your own past to potential scrutiny by those around you. Many professionals don’t consider the toll that stigma can take on a person who is onboarding for that position. Being ‘labeled’ a Peer means those around you know that you have had a past with Substance Use Disorder and/or mental health conditions. Imagine how stigmatizing that can be!”

Ferguson’s strength resonates with Bise. “…She doesn’t let that stigma stop her from going places. She has found her voice, and she has used it to create friendships and relationships with her VDH team that will last a lifetime.”

Ferguson is concentrating on today and the help she can provide.

She’s working on ideas to share with the community “Faces of Meth.” While the media regularly shows scarred and injured looks, Ferguson said, “It has many faces.”

For now, she’ll put her face forward.

“God found it fit to fight for me,” Ferguson declared. Now, “I want to do my part in that battle. They’re worth it…. I will fight for what is… right, just and fair.”

Ferguson is so grateful for Smyth County’s recovery court and the work it’s doing and for the plans to develop an in-patient treatment center known as the Appalachian Center for Hope in Marion.

For her, “a peer center is my dream” – a place to help those in recovery stay there.

Ferguson admits it’s not easy.

One of her daughters was sexually assaulted at work and the situation, she said, was badly handled. As she witnessed her daughter’s tears, Ferguson said, “The old Crystal wanted to come back.” It’s also reality, she said, that “getting high is an option every day.”

However, she said, God showed her the way.

“Things still hurt,” she said, “but I know what to do with the pain.”

Earlier this month, Ferguson took a major step forward. She dropped “Ferguson” and took her maiden name back. That name is Glass.

In her younger years, she said, she was so embarrassed by her “hippie parents” and the name. Today, the name Crystal Glass is filled with rich symbolism for her.

Crystal Glass is a street name for meth.

To balance that she points to the bible in which the book of Revelation speaks of “a sea of glass, like crystal” in front of the throne.

She observed, “I broke like crystal glass…. I had to put me back together.”

“Today,” she said, “I am Crystal Glass once again.”

Glass wants no part of returning to hell and wants to save others from its terror.

Gratitude and loving her life make up a significant part of Glass’ life today. “Once you’ve been to hell, you don’t want to go back…. I do everything today to not go back.”