Before we get started, let’s try to answer a question? Why has, all of a sudden, the devil and his minions come out of the closet? The answer is sad but simple. It is because the power [Church] that has been placed on the Earth to hold back these forces has gone into a closet. The old adage has never been truer: “If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything.”

At 75 years of age, I can truthfully say that I have never seen the Word of God being so corrupted by false prophets and preachers. “The blind leading the blind and they shall both fall in a ditch.” Those, who for various reasons will pervert the gospel so that it tickles the congregations’ ears instead of convicting their hearts. When the gates of hell are opened such deceivers and destroyers of men’s souls surely will lead the way.

I have to point you once again back to the original temptation in the garden of Eden. The corrupted, fallen angel, Lucifer, corrupted God’s word, which caused Adam and Eve to believe a lie. Why did they do that? Because Lucifer created a delusion.

Delusion: 1. an erroneous belief that is held in the face of evidence to the contrary; 2. A mistaken or unfounded opinion or idea; 3. The act of deluding; deception by creating illusory ideas.

Illusion is what magicians use to deceive you into believing they can really do magic, but, the reality is, what you think you see is not what really is.

Lucifer is a master at both delusion and illusion, which makes him the author of confusion. Confused people cannot find the truth because of the magician’s ability to keep you looking the other way while he manipulates a lie into an illusionary truth.

Adam and Eve believed Lucifer because he offered them an alternative to the truth that appealed to their since of or desire for greatness. He told them to disobey God and they could be like God. Remember that the truth comes out at the end of the story. Their story ended in being separated from God and cast out of the garden. Now you know who was right and who was wrong. They paid a terrible price because they chose to believe a lie.

Satan [chief spirit of evil and adversary of God; tempter of mankind; master of hell], Lucifer as he is now called, is flooding the air with lies and deception. Among the many new lies floating around is the one where you can snip off some body parts and change your gender.

Has anyone ever carved a pumpkin before? You can carve it, take out pieces, but, in the end, you have done nothing but change its appearance. It is still a pumpkin but deformed.

The one thing that benefits Satan is that whichever gender tries to change to another, there is but one common result and Satan laughs with glee. Both become neutered and can no longer do what God commanded a man and woman to do. That is to repopulate the earth. This is a perverted and expensive method of birth control, and the government is all for it.

In some past wars, captured soldiers were neutered to prevent them from reproducing a new generation of warriors. In Egypt, the Pharaoh ordered all the male children of the captive Israelites, to be killed because they were blessed and prospering in numbers so fast that Pharaoh feared an uprising.

The problem with delusion and illusion is that once you realize you have been tricked, you cannot change what has been done or recover your loss. Lucifer (Satan) has come and is come to kill, steal, and to destroy.

Two of his best methods of deception are to tell you that you can be something you are not and the second is to tell you what you are is not enough.

You have been fearfully and wonderfully made. God knows who you, what you are, and he has plans for you as you are. You are a tremendous creation, handcrafted by God for a purpose that he has yet to unveil. You are of such importance to God that he sent his son to redeem you. As for Satan, you are nothing more than a tool to try to destroy God’s plan for your life.

God has everything under control. He can help you find who he wants you to be if you will allow him to guide you. God offers life. Satan offers eternity without God. No deception or delusion. It is what it is. All that remains is for you to choose life. Good things are ahead.