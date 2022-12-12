Correction

Wythe County real estate taxes are due March 3, 2023.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
When he was 9 years old, rec league coaches began adding their influence to Mike Sturgill’s life. Today, the county leader and educator feels …
Chilhowie police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed a pedestrian being struck or clipped by a vehicle under the Interstate 81 overp…
In multiple circumstances, resident have cited noise as a community or neighborhood problem.
ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...
Bland County High School Principal Tyler Eastep announced last week that he would be leaving at the end of the year to take a position with th…
A Virginia State Police spokeswoman blamed human error in the hiring of a former trooper who wound up across the country, embroiled in triple …
Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few ye…
Drug charges dominated the docket during the November term of grand jury in Tazewell County.
A 70-year-old school bus attendant was spit on by a student, and the man’s response amounted to felony child abuse, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Yorktown, Virginia.
ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia State Police now blame “human error” for the agency’s hiring of Austin Lee Edwards, the cop who killed the grandparents and mother of a 15-year-old California girl he “catfished” online.