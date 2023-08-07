The rush was on at Wythe Raceway, Saturday night as kids lined up in anticipation for the 2023 Kids Gold Rush!

On the front stretch of the clay oval were 10,000 coins, candy and other prizes strewn about for kids to gather.

Fred Brown, owner of Wythe Raceway, was in the midst of it all, to interview some of the children to get their view of the nights event.

Gold Rush 2023 provided loads of action packed racing entertainment for the adult fans as well.

Jerry Dillow dominated the Aschenbach Super Street race. Followed close by Michael Deskins of Tazewell. This was Deskins’ first appearance this season. With Randy Taylor coming in third.

Randy’s Tire Shop Pro Mini class did not disappoint with two features. Derek Farris, Billy Cline, Aaron Bowes mixed up the winners circle. Derek Farris was the winner of both features. Billy Cline and Aaron Bowes switched out second and third place for the two races.

UCAR class feature winners were Will Hostetler, Alex Eastridge and Duke Bare. KCAR feature winners were Jaycob Johnson, Ayden Richards and Holden Crigger.

Wythe Eye Modified feature winners were Morgan Widener, Brandon Umberger and Patrick Wheeler. Late Model Winners were Daniel Durham, Travis Greer and Chuck Melton of Cana.

Aug. 12 will be Fan Appreciation Night 2023. Fans are invited to come down to the front stretch and meet up with their favorite drivers. Drivers will be giving autographs and goodies to their fans!

Ticket prices will be reduced to only $12 for General Admission Adult tickets. Youth 7-12 GA Ticket only $5 and kids 6 & under always free! Come on out and have a great night of family fun! 21st Annual Pro-Late Nationals is September 3rd. $10,000 to win!