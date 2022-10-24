Smyth celebrates public safety responders

A few brave souls tried out the Virginia State Police’s distracted driving simulator during Smyth County’s first Public Safety Festival. The simulator drove (pun intended!) home the point that holding a cell phone while driving and many other distractions are unsafe.

Joining the VSP at the festival were the county’s animal control staff, representatives of local law enforcement agencies, dispatchers, firefighters and EMS from throughout Smyth, and staff of the county’s emergency management team.

Attendees could take in soccer fields filled with equipment, snag some candy, and meet with those who help keep them safe.

Emergency Management Coordinator Curtis Crawford extended his appreciation to those who sponsored the festival and a dinner later in the evening for public safety personnel. Those sponsors were the Mel Leaman Free Clinic, the Evergreen Soil & Water Conservation District, Slemp Brant Saunders Insurance Agency, H.S. Williams, Rotary Club of Marion, Poe’s Pulled Pork BBQ, Papa’s Café, the Museum of the Middle Appalachians, Custom Air, Automotive Connection/H&H Detailing, Luttrell Staffing Group, Greever Clinic of Chilhowie, W-L Construction & Paving, Berry’s Home Center, Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, The Ford Studios, Utility Trailer Manufacturing, Royal Mouldings, and The Bank of Marion.