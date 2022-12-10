Church Notes

CHRISTMAS MUSICAL. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., a free Christmas program will be held at the Wytheville SDA Church, 1600 Chapman Road, Wytheville. Many members of the church along with students and teachers from The Institute for Practical Living will participate. Immediately following the program, there will be a reception in the church fellowship hall.

CHRISTMAS VOICES. The Chatham Hill First Church of God in Rich Valley will present “Christmas Voices” on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the service.

A PROMISE KEPT. The Joyful Noise Community Choir in conjunction with Marion Baptist Church’s music ministry will present a Christmas cantata, A Promise Kept, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. A description of this new musical says, “From the very beginning, our God has revealed His faithfulness to numerous generations, keeping and fulfilling all of His promises. And of all His promises, the most important promise — the one of redemption and life… the one of word becoming flesh… the one of glory and power — was fulfilled in the form of a baby, cradled in a manger. Celebrating this promise of taking the most humble of circumstances and turning them into glory is this new heartfelt Christmas musical….”

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For December, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area.

For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.