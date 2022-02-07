THIS PROPERTY IS SURE TO CHECK OFF MANY OF YOUR "MUST HAVES"! THIS NICELY MAINTAINED CAPE CODE STYLE HOME OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT. THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN IS AN OPEN AREA. THE LIVING ROOM HAS A FREESTANDING GAS STOVE FOR EXTRA WARMTH IF NEEDED DURING THE COLD WINTER MONTHS. THE SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN OFFERS AN EXTRA LONG BAR TOP. BOTH LIVING ROOM & KITCHEN HAVE RECESS LIGHTING. ON THE MAIN LEVEL YOU WILL ALSO FIND THE MASTER BEDROOM W/HALF BATH & WALK IN CLOSET, 2ND BEDROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET AND A FULL BATH IN HALLWAY. THE UPPER LEVEL HAS A LARGE BEDROOM, FULL BATH, WALK IN CLOSET AND EXTRA STORAGE. ON ONE SIDE OF THE FULL BASEMENT THERE'S A ONE CAR GARAGE W/WOODBURNING STOVE AND THE OTHER SIDE IS THAT BONUS STORAGE SPACE EVERYONE NEEDS! ON THE ALMOST 1 ACRE LOT THERE'S A LARGE STORAGE BUILDING THAT OFFERS WELL WATER & ELECTRICTY TO PART OF IT. THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED APPROX. 3.5 MILES FOR THE TOWN LIMITS AND HAS NICE COUNTRYSIDE VIEWS! BETTER CALL ON THIS ONE NOW!
3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $154,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Accused of pointing a gun at an off-duty deputy who followed her SUV after it struck his vehicle, a Wythe County woman is facing several felon…
A Marion man is being held without bond following his Wednesday arrest on rape and other charges.
A Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute resident is facing attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery charges after state police said h…
A Wytheville man was injured in a noontime wreck Wednesday in front of the Food Lion grocery store on North Fourth Street.
A Marion man injured himself outside of Ingles grocery store Saturday morning with a firearm he was carrying inside his sweatshirt pocket, Mar…
Wytheville native Calder Kegley is preparing for the hike of a lifetime – a climb up Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and one o…
The use of the wrong charging cable can lead to disaster as a recent incident in a Smyth County school illustrated. According to Terry Hawthorne, director of technology, a school employee recently plugged a student's iPad into its charger and then noticed smoke coming out of both ends of the charging cable.
Buffalo Mountain Adventures is a woman-owned outfitter business that provides fully facilitated outdoor activities of all types, including sta…
Floyd County Lifesaving and First Aid Squad member 460, Roger Hollandsworth, died Jan. 27 at 64 years old, leaving behind a legacy of love, la…
A Bristol man has joined two Saltville residents in being sentenced for their roles in the trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine in …