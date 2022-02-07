 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $154,900

  • Updated
THIS PROPERTY IS SURE TO CHECK OFF MANY OF YOUR "MUST HAVES"! THIS NICELY MAINTAINED CAPE CODE STYLE HOME OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT. THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN IS AN OPEN AREA. THE LIVING ROOM HAS A FREESTANDING GAS STOVE FOR EXTRA WARMTH IF NEEDED DURING THE COLD WINTER MONTHS. THE SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN OFFERS AN EXTRA LONG BAR TOP. BOTH LIVING ROOM & KITCHEN HAVE RECESS LIGHTING. ON THE MAIN LEVEL YOU WILL ALSO FIND THE MASTER BEDROOM W/HALF BATH & WALK IN CLOSET, 2ND BEDROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET AND A FULL BATH IN HALLWAY. THE UPPER LEVEL HAS A LARGE BEDROOM, FULL BATH, WALK IN CLOSET AND EXTRA STORAGE. ON ONE SIDE OF THE FULL BASEMENT THERE'S A ONE CAR GARAGE W/WOODBURNING STOVE AND THE OTHER SIDE IS THAT BONUS STORAGE SPACE EVERYONE NEEDS! ON THE ALMOST 1 ACRE LOT THERE'S A LARGE STORAGE BUILDING THAT OFFERS WELL WATER & ELECTRICTY TO PART OF IT. THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED APPROX. 3.5 MILES FOR THE TOWN LIMITS AND HAS NICE COUNTRYSIDE VIEWS! BETTER CALL ON THIS ONE NOW!

