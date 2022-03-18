New business: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu comes to Marion, sports complex and palliative care come to Wythe County

From Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to yoga to extreme fitness, the classes are or soon will be as close as downtown Marion.

Over years of visiting, Devon Bailey and his family fell in love with Hungry Mother State Park and downtown Marion. Devon, his wife Nikki and their daughter Aspyn also enjoy hiking the Appalachian Trail, which crosses through Smyth County. With all the outdoor wonders at hand, the family decided to move to Marion from Bluefield.

The former federal correctional officer, who’s now working to build a tiny home, decided to add to these major life changes by opening a business.

A brown belt, Devon Bailey did just that on March 1 as he opened Hungry Grappler Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at 204 E. Main St. It is affiliated with the Butch Hiles Brazilian Jiu-Jigsu & MMA LLC in Charlestown, West Virginia, which also offers WVGO Grappling Tournaments.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu teaches submission wrestling, using arm locks, leg locks and choke holds.

“It’s the most popular of the martial arts right now,” said Devon, who has won numerous BBJ championships.

“I have had a long competition career, competing and winning or medaling in several tournaments held by WVGO as well as NAGA World Championships and West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee state championships at multiple belt levels,” he said.

For his students, Devon said, “We aim to provide a fun hobby that teaches realistic self-defense techniques in a safe environment to the community.”

The gym offers classes for ages 5-7 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:15 to 7 p.m.; and ages 10-15 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Adult classes are offered weekdays from 7 to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, there is open mat time for everyone from 10 a.m. to noon.

“It’s a great way to get in shape,” Bailey said. “It’s an awesome workout and you also learn self-defense skills. It’s for people of all ages, all shapes and sizes. And you don’t have to get in shape to start. A lot of people feel you have to be in shape to get started, but that is not true.”

The cost is $40 per month for youth. For adults (16 and older), the cost is $40 per month for two classes a week, or $75 for unlimited classes.

In April, Devon said, Hungry Grappler will add Hungry Yogi and Hungry Spartan Extreme Fitness programs.

Hungry Yogi will teach Hatha-style yoga. Devon recently received his 200-hour yoga teacher certification.

“Hatha Yoga is great for folks of all ages and fitness levels,” said Devon. “Props and modifications are offered for those who have difficulty with certain movements. This style is a nice balance of strength and serenity. Asanas, or poses, are held longer than in flow-based, fast-paced Yoga styles such as Vinyasa; therefore improving breath control, muscular endurance and flexibility. Time is allotted at the end for meditation. This is very beneficial to those who have stressful lives -- a chance to unwind and focus on breath and the present moment.”

For those who want more action, Hungry Spartan Extreme Fitness will feature “extreme workouts, somewhat similar to Crossfit or Insanity. The inspiration for these workouts is Rushfit and Tapout XT programs. These programs use mixed martial arts and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu movements in a fast-paced workout that is fun and challenging. This class will be a great complement to our BJJ classes or could be paired with yoga for a Yin/Yang combo.”

The names of all the programs are inspired by Hungry Mother.

As the Baileys get moved and get their business up and running, Devon said he’s grateful for how friendly and helpful everyone downtown has been. Of taking the chance, he reflected, “So far, it has been a dream come true.”

For information, visit the Hungry Grappler Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Facebook page, or call 276-759-3910.

Another place for athletic pursuits is now open in neighboring Wythe County.

Wythe County Sports Complex

Young athletes have a new place to practice their sport. Wythe County Sports Complex recently opened at 6137 Chapman Road between Wytheville and Fort Chiswell. Owner Wayne Kirby said he opened the business because he has two young sons who play every sport they can and have been traveling more than an hour away for indoor practices.

At the 12,000-square-foot complex, players can practice baseball, softball, soccer, wrestling and more. There are batting cages, pitching areas, a mini-pitch soccer field, and areas to practice football. The complex also offers lessons for all of the sports.

“I wanted to create something that was affordable and nice for kids in our area to practice their sports, practice and get lessons,” Kirby said. “And compared to bigger areas, we are behind on letting our kids practice their sport year-round.”

Right now, the complex is open by schedules, but should eventually be open seven days a week. The complex is available for teams and individuals to rent. Memberships are also available to individuals.

“Everyone who comes in is pretty much, wow, this is big and nice,” said Kirby, who transformed the former machine shop himself.

He said he hopes to offer practice areas for more sports in the future.

Membership prices are $35 per month for one hour, one day a week; $55 per month for one hour, two days a week. All times for members are scheduled to avoid overcrowding.

Team prices are $25 per player for one day a week, 2-hour session; $30 per player for two days a week, two-hour session; and $7 per player for rain/cold days, one day, two-hour session.

For information, visit the Wythe County Sports Complex Facebook page, or call 276-620-7882.

Also on the health front, a new palliative care company is providing care in the region.

Wythe Palliative Care of SWVA

Wythe Palliative Care of SWVA brings medical care to your home at the request of your physician. Based in Wytheville near Wythe County Community Hospital, the organization started taking patients in the fall. It is owned by LHC Group, which also owns Hospice of SWVA and Circle Home Health.

“But our portion of care is different and new,” said Debbie Smith, clinical director.

Care is provided to anyone with a serious illness who could benefit from having a nurse practitioner visit them in their home. The NP visits after receiving a referral from a primary care physician, home health or a physician’s assistant.

“Our nurse practitioner can see them as much or as little as they need, depending on the nursing necessity,” Smith said.

Patients who use the service sometimes find it physically difficult to visit a doctor’s office. Others have an illness or don’t want to venture out because of COVID.

In addition, Wythe Palliative Care can work with patients about possible advanced care needs and look down the road to see what a patient’s needs and goals are. Employees can also work with family members about needs and goals, and also help coordinate care for the patient.

The nurse practitioner can order medical equipment, if needed, and write prescriptions.

Wythe Palliative Care bills through Medicare Part B, but will not turn anyone down based on insurance, Smith said.

“We try to work with every insurance plan we come across, and try to get a contract with them; some have co-pays, other don’t,” she said.

Patients under the care of Hospice generally agree to no aggressive treatment, but those under palliative care can have chemotherapy, surgery, and other treatments, and it will not conflict with their care, Smith said. The length of care is based on the patient’s need or the discretion of the nurse practitioner.

“As long as there is medical need, and they are benefiting from our service, we keep them on,” Smith said.

Wythe Palliative Care of SWVA serves patients in a 50-mile radius, including Wythe, Smyth and Bland counties. Family members can call about service and Wythe Palliative Care will reach out to the patient’s primary care provider to seek treatment.

“If you know someone who needs this type of service, just reach out to us, and we can get them in the right direction,” Smith said.

Dr. John Turski is the medical director, and Tammy Davidson is the nurse practitioner. Wythe Palliative Care of SWVA is located at 1155 N. Fourth St. in Wytheville. The office number is 276-228-0840.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.