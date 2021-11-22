 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sugar Grove - $469,900

Welcome to Serenity Ranch. This custom built 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home is the place to entertain with open floor plan, a front screened in porch overlooking the front, a side screened in porch overlooking the creek and fire pit and a back patio. All setting on over 23 acres of property joining the Jefferson National Forest and the Va Highlands Horse Trail. On the 23 acres you have plenty of hunting, a creek flowing through it, multiple outbuildings and hook ups for campers and much more. This serene setting is a desire of most people only dream of from the gated entrance, to the walking trails and on to the forest. Call today for a showing.

