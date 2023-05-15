BASEBALL
(Final Regular season standings)
Team District Overall
Auburn 12-0 17-2
Grayson County 9-3 12-8
George Wythe 8-4 8-8
Galax 6-6 10-7
Bland County 3-9 8-12
Fort Chiswell 3-9 4-11
Giles 1-11 5-13
GAME RESULTS--
Monday May 8
Bland County 9, Eastern Montgomery 7
Auburn 5, Fort Chiswell 0
George Wythe 2, Galax 0
Grayson County 12, Giles 2
Wednesday May 10
Auburn 22, Giles 2 (5)
Galax 14, Grayson County 6
Pulaski County 15, George Wythe 5
Galax at Narrows (ppd)
Friday May 12
George Wythe 11, Bland County 2
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
2023 MED tournament
Semifinals at higher seeds
Winner Bland County (5)/Galax (4) at Auburn (1) 5:00 pm
Winner Giles (7)/Grayson County (2) vs. winner Fort Chiswell (6)/George Wythe (3)(5:00 pm
Friday May 19
At Auburn HS, Riner
Junior varsity championship
#2 seed vs. #1 seed (5:00 pm)
Monday May 22
At Auburn HS, Riner
Varsity championship
Semifinal winners (5:00 pm)
At higher seed
Third-place game
If necessary (5:00 pm)
SOFTBALL
(Final regular season standings)
Team District Overall
Auburn 11-0 19-1
Fort Chiswell 10-2 14-4
Galax 5-6 7-9
George Wythe 6-6 9-9
Grayson County 6-6 9-10
Bland County 2-10 4-14
Giles 1-11 3-16
GAME RESULTS--
Monday May 8
Bland County 12, Eastern Montgomery 10
Auburn 7, Fort Chiswell 0
George Wythe 14, Galax 0 (5)
Grayson County 18, Giles 0 (5)
Fort Chiswell at Marion (cancelled)
Wednesday May 10
Auburn 16, Giles 0 (5)
Galax 10, Grayson County 7
Galax at Narrows (ppd)
Thursday May 11
Bland County 14, Giles 2 (6)
Friday May 12
Fort Chiswell 12, Galax 0
George Wythe 13, Bland County 1 (5)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
2023 MED tournament
Semifinals at higher seeds
Winner Grayson County (5)/Galax (4) at Auburn (1) 5:00 pm
Winner Giles (7)/Fort Chiswell (2) vs. winner Bland County (6)/George Wythe (3) 5:00 pm
Friday May 19
At Bland County Sports Complex, Bastian
Championship final
Semifinal winners (7:00 pm)
Third-place game
If necessary (5:00 pm)
Junior varsity championship
#2 seed vs. #1 seed (3:00 pm)
GIRLS SOCCER
(Final regular season standings)
Team District Overall
Auburn* 6-0-2 8-4-3
George Wythe* 6-0-2 7-5-2
Galax 3-4-1 3-8-1
Giles 2-5-1 2-10-1
Bland County 0-8 0-12-2
*playoff for top-seed May 15
GAME RESULTS--
Friday May 5
Bath County 4, Bland County 2
Monday May 8
Glenvar 8, Auburn 1
Galax 3, Giles 3 OT
Wednesday May 10
Auburn 8, Giles 2
Carroll County 5, Galax 0
Radford 4, George Wythe 1
Friday May 12
George Wythe 3, Giles 2
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
2023 MED tournament
Semifinal at higher seed
Winner #5/#4 vs. winner #3/#2winner
Monday May 22
At Auburn HS, Riner
Championship final
Semifinal winners (7:15 pm)
Third-place game
If necessary (5:30 pm)
TRACK & FIELD
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday May 10
At Fort Chiswell HS, Max Meadows
MED meet 2023
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Fort Chiswell 168, Galax 106, Grayson County 39, George Wythe 26, Bland County 13.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
George Wythe 157, Fort Chiswell 108, Grayson County 78, Galax 36, Bland County 0.
UPCOMING MEETS--
Today
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
2023 MED championships
Team and individual championships
Wednesday May 24
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
2023 Region 1C championships
Team and individual championships