Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to the importance of mental health and the resources available to support it. It is important to recognize the impact of good mental health on overall well-being, academic success, and economic outcomes.

While May 2023 is almost gone, mental health issues know no calendar deadline and the United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is focused more than ever on the need for more resources to positively support mental health in our farming and rural communities.

Farmer mental health can have impacts on individual health, family life, farm productivity, and animal health and welfare. Considering that approximately one-third of individuals who contribute to the global economy through their employment do so through the agricultural industry, poor mental health could therefore have considerable negative impact on economic productivity, animal health, and human health worldwide. Hence, ensuring the mental health of farmers and farmworkers may be essential for global health.

It is estimated that 1 in 4 people worldwide experience issues with their mental health annually. If farmers experience problems with their mental health at the same rates as the general population, this would mean that approximately 25% of farmers worldwide are struggling with their mental health every year. Globally, there are more than 570 million farms, of which approximately 550 million are family-run.

With a conservative estimate of two-member families, this would mean that every year, roughly 225 million farmers worldwide may struggle with their mental health. This number is likely an underestimate when considering the evidence that farmers experience mental illness at a higher rate than the general population, coupled with the fact that farmworkers and other farm helpers are not included within that conservative estimate.

One recent systematic review found that male farmers in the U.S. experience an increased risk of suicide compared to the general population. Additionally, it is well established through psychological autopsy studies conducted in the U.S. and Europe that over 90% of people who died by suicide had experienced issues with their mental health.

It is essential that mental illness and associated risk factors be assessed in farming populations. Highlighting which mental health outcomes and associated risk factors have previously been studied and, more specifically, how they are studied among farming populations, can inform future research and mental health intervention planning.

Farming is a challenging business to say the least and by its nature, it doesn’t always lend itself to perpetuating sound mental health. There are just too many variables that are beyond any human ability to change when they take an unprofitable turn.

Farming is physically and mentally demanding work. There are often long days spent working in solitude. Worries about fluctuating commodity prices, trade issues, increased debt, and severe weather may add layers of stress on agricultural producers. In 2021, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) was awarded $500,000 from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture to help address farmer mental health and stress in the Commonwealth.

But take heart! There are resources out there that can help you or a loved one cope with any issues you or they may be having.

FARMVA’s mission is mediation — providing the opportunity to resolve disputes among producers and lenders or other agencies. With funding from this grant, FARMVA is able to offer credit counseling free of charge for agricultural producers. Representatives are available to talk with farmers to evaluate their current financial position and advise them on credit concerns and opportunities.

AgriSafe is a non-profit organization that builds the competency of health and safety professionals to deliver exceptional occupational agricultural health care and to reduce health disparities in the agricultural community. VDACS has partnered with AgriSafe for a variety of programming.

AgriStress Helpline for Virginia 1.833.897.2474 — Talk or Text. Comprehensive mental health crisis response with 24/7 coverage and the ability to respond in 160 languages.

FarmResponse℠ Training and professional development opportunity for healthcare professionals to improve agricultural mental health care.

Cultivating a Healthy Mind℠ Curriculum — A part of AgriSafe’s Invest in Your Health curriculum for agricultural educators, mentors in 4-H and FFA, and others who work with young producers, the Cultivating a Healthy Mind module opens an introductory discussion of mental health among teens and young adults with guidance from an adult educator. This module focuses on decreasing stigma, improving mental health literacy, and positive coping skills for teens and young adults that will last into adulthood.

QPR for Farmers and Farm Families Agriculture specific Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training illustrating the current agricultural mental health crisis through story vignettes and moving videos.

Virginia Tech (through the AgriAbility Program) and the Virginia Farm Bureau also have programs that can help. Please don’t suffer in silence. We all need help from time to time and help is as close as your phone.

Upcoming Events

May 20—Beef Up Registration, Meat Science Lab, VA Tech, https://sas.vt.edu/extension/vtbeef/beef-up/beef-up-application.html

May 29—VFW Memorial Day Parade, downtown Marion, 10 a.m.

June 15-17—Old Glade Antique Tractor Association Summer Show, Fairview Farm, Abingdon.

June 17—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Tractor Giveaway, 2 p.m. (Tickets are $1 from any club member.)

June 19-23—Smyth County 4-H Camp.

July 11—VQA Sale.

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 27-29—Beef-Up Program, VA Tech.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.