Two women are dead following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Seven Mile Ford on Saturday.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. near the 39 mile marker when a 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling south ran off the left side of the interstate, through the median and struck a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer that was traveling north. The Kenworth then struck a concrete barrier.

The driver of the Freightliner, 66-year-old Kendall A. Morgan, of Sweetwater, Tenn. and a passenger in the Kenworth, 29-year-old Tiffanni M.R. Smith, of Chesapeake, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Kenworth, 30-year-old Michael N. Henson, also of Chesapeake, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries

Henson has been charged with reckless driving.

The investigation is ongoing.