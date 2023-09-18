Rural Retreat Middle School golfers edged the competition in a golf match held at Wytheville Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Young Indians shot a 157, two strokes ahead of Fort Chiswell Middle School.

Scott Memorial posted a team score of 163 to finish third followed by Grayson County at 166. Bentley Scott of Rural Retreat took medalist honors with a score of 34.

Mason Pennington shot a 40 for the Indians, and Finley Bird finished with 41. Deckland Quillen carded a 42. Alex Ross shot a 44 and Ryland Cole and William Atkins each finished with 45.

Bryson Poole led Fort Chiswell with a 38. Daegen Wolfe carded a 39. Mason Hayden and Parker Waller each shot 41s while Emma Allen, Judah Viars and Coleman Gibson each finished with 42.

Scott Memorial was led by Bentley Winkle’s 38. Leland Blankenship shot a 41, while James Crockett and Canon Thomas each carded a 42. Andrew Schmidt finished with a 43 and Brian Walters carded a 46.