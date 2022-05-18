Wellness fair to be held at Hungry Mother State Park Friday

Organizers hope a special wellness fair will help area residents move toward better health – physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Mount Rogers Community Services along with hundreds of regional partners will host the 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “to offer a healthy, healing, rejuvenating day filled with self-care stations, community resources and information, activities, guest speakers, music, food trucks, and giveaways.”

Ginny Moorer, trauma recovery coordinator for Mount Rogers, is helping coordinate the fair. She explained that its focus is to help create hope. “At Mount Rogers Community Services, we are committed to improving the quality of life for folks in our area. We believe fostering hope is the heart of this work. And we know hope exists where there is community. Our efforts and inspiration for this fair are focused around creating, supporting, and maintaining a healthy network of connections for everyone in our service area,” Moorer said.

At the end of the day, Moorer said, Mount Rogers and its partners “hope the fair is a catalyst for forming relationships and building connections that can help us collectively move towards healing, hope, and wellbeing for all.”

The fair is open to everyone. “We would love to see as many folks as we can from the region and beyond attend,” Moorer said. “We believe this is a way to strengthen the web of support in our area.”

Through the fair, organizers hope to introduce more people to the five bridges to wellness approach. The five bridges are Bond - How You Connect, Fuel - What Goes In, Move - What You Do, Rest - When You Recover, and Give - Your Positive Output.

The 5 Bridges approach was developed by Jacob Moore, the founder of NoStigmas, a mental health nonprofit. The5bridges.com says, “This evidence-informed system is the result of two decades of research, clinical opinion, lived expertise, and experimentation.”

Moorer said that Mount Rogers Community Services has “been using this approach with positive health outcomes in our region for several years now.”

The system, she said, has been implemented in schools, business, non-profit organizations, and inpatient and out-patient facilities. “More than 10,000 individuals have been served to date—with over 5,000 in Virginia Community Service Agencies alone,” Moorer said.

Moore, who takes his program internationally, will serve as the keynote speaker at the Marion event.

According to the 5 Bridges website, Bond is described as “the act of connecting to anyone or anything that provides you with some form of support. This connection can include your beliefs, people, pets, places, objects and even knowledge — your sources of strength.”

More than 20 vendors are signed up to provide information on this bridge, ranging from Ballad STRONG Starts program to Copper Crest Farm.

Fuel is described as “anything and everything that goes into our systems in any way. Everything that goes in has an impact on the system!”

More than a dozen vendors will provide fuel information, including Stickley Farms, Buff City Soaps, and several food trucks.

The Move bridge focuses on “the kinesthetic output of your body. Most commonly, we think of exercise or physical fitness. This can be a big part of it, but Move can also include the micro movements that happen within our bodies all the time.”

About 11 vendors will offer their ideas and perspectives for this bridge. A few of those who will be set up include multiple fitness and wellness centers, Nice to Be Kneaded, and Boothe Chiropractic.

Rest “is any time our body, mind and spirit get to recover and reset. Sleep is our primary source of Rest, but rest can also include other rejuvenating modalities as well.”

Nine providers will help fair visitors examine rest, including a reiki provider, a massage therapist, and a mindfulness program.

The Give bridge brings attention to “the highest form of wellness.” “This act elevates us to another level of spiritual energy and feeds our soul in the most nourishing way.”

Providing ideas for giving will be Smyth Animal Rescue, Goodwill, Galax’s animal rescue, Hungry Mother State Park volunteer services, District Three volunteer services, the Virginia Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps, and others.

The fair will be set up outside of the Lakeview Event Center, formerly The Restaurant. The Marion Lynx will be running a route to the park during the fair hours.

Parking will be free for the fair and free food and drinks will also be available from SmoothTea Café, The Lemon Bean Co., and The Pakalachian Food Trucks.

Local musician Jarid Reedy will perform.