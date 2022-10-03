Area livestock market reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: October 1, 2022

Total Number of Head: 164

Total Sales: $125,888.05

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 127

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 160.00 to 175.00 AVG: 171.00

401-600 lbs 155.00 to 178.00 AVG: 169.00

601-800 lbs 116.00 to 172.00 AVG: 153.00

801-399 lbs 90.00 to 156.00 AVG: 123.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 170.00 401-600 lbs 60.00 to 170.00 AVG: 151.00

601-800 lbs 110.00 to 156.00 AVG: 133.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 99.00 to 153.00 AVG: 127.00

401-600 lbs 110.00 to 160.00 AVG: 143.00

601-800 lbs 84.00 to 140.00 AVG: 121.00

801-999 lbs 108.00 to 113.00 AVG: 110.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 19

COWS: 30.00 to 87.00 AVG: 60.00

BULLS: 92.00 to 105.00 AVG: 98.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 3 Sold by Head 100.00 to 165.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 210.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 3 1025.00 to 1425.00 AVG: 1250.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 4 375.00 to 1025.00 AVG: 850.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 4 26.00 to 107.00 AVG: 69.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Sep 29, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 338 head

Feeder Steers 107 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 181.00

400- 500 176.00

500- 600 164.00-168.00

600- 700 147.00-151.00

700- 800 145.00-150.00

800- 900 135.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 177.00

400- 500 166.00

800- 900 130.00

Feeder Heifers 129 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 155.00

400- 500 149.00

500- 600 138.00

600- 700 134.00

700- 800 139.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 150.00

400- 500 146.00

Feeder Bulls 102 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 169.00-173.00

400- 500 163.00

500- 600 160.00

600- 700 132.00-139.00

700- 800 121.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

400- 500 160.00

500- 600 159.00

700- 800 110.00-117.00

Slaughter Cattle 98 head

Slaughter Cows 82 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

1200-1600 73.00-76.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 85.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 70.00-75.00

1200-2000 72.00-77.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 80.00-86.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 58.00-61.00

850-1200 61.00-68.00

Slaughter Bulls 16 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 85.00-97.00

1500-2500 103.00-109.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 104.00

1500-2500 110.00-116.00

Cows Returned To Farm 10 head

Medium and Large 1-2, 2-8 months bred, 4 years to aged

900-1500 750.00-1110.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 2 pair

Medium and Large 1, 3-8 years old with calves 75-250 lbs

1000-1250 875.00-1100.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 4 head

Holstein Bulls

70- 100 80.00 per head

Angus Bulls

70- 100 300.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Sep 30, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 987 head

Feeder Steers 400 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 131.00-140.00

300- 400 181.00-185.00

400- 500 155.00-199.00

500- 600 151.00-190.00

600- 700 128.00-165.00

700- 800 132.00-175.00

800- 900 130.00-140.00

900-1000 120.00

1000-1100 113.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 150.00

300- 400 150.00-172.00

400- 500 165.00-195.00

500- 600 126.00-143.00

600- 700 130.00-168.00

700- 800 130.00-171.00

800- 900 125.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 12 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

300- 400 115.00

400- 500 115.00-133.00

600- 700 111.00

900-1000 120.00-129.00

Feeder Heifers 475 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 117.00-121.00

300- 400 121.00-145.00

400- 500 110.00-149.00

500- 600 120.00-155.00

600- 700 116.00-137.00

700- 800 131.00-140.00

800- 900 127.00-142.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 123.00

300- 400 120.00-135.00

400- 500 100.00-144.00

500- 600 126.00-141.00

600- 700 100.00-145.00

700- 800 108.00-112.00

800- 900 100.00

Feeder Bulls 100 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 137.50

300- 400 150.00-194.00

400- 500 160.00-180.00

500- 600 120.00-168.00

600- 700 120.00-142.00

700- 800 120.00-132.00

800- 900 116.00

900-1000 100.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200- 300 130.00

300- 400 150.00

400- 500 135.00-191.00

500- 600 120.00-150.00

600- 700 130.00-141.00

700- 800 116.00-139.00

Slaughter Cattle 210 head

Slaughter Cows 145 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 68.00-72.00

1200-1600 70.00-79.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 81.00-87.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 70.00-79.00

1200-2000 78.00-80.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 81.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 58.00-62.00

850-1200 60.00-70.00

Slaughter Bulls 65 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 93.00-97.00

1500-2500 98.00-110.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 105.00-108.00

1500-2500 112.00-115.00

Cows Returned To Farm 1 head

Medium and Large 1, 5 years old

1650 1300.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 4 pair

Medium and Large 1, 5-10 years old with calves 25-500 lbs

1000-1500 700.00-1700.00 perp air

Calves Returned To Farm 4 head

Black Bulls

100+ 147.00-158.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947