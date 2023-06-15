A special happy birthday to my youngest great-grandson, Eli Gravely, who will be 9 years old on June 18.

Happy birthday to Trent Crewe on June 22, David Lester II on June 23 and Steve Moore on June 24.

Happy anniversary to Jeff and Rhonda Charr on June 18, Forrest and Teresa Carter on June 24, and Joe Mack and Dorothy Taylor on June 24.

Mildred Stafford did our worship opening on June 4, and Cindy Fields did our opening on June 11. Sara Williamson did a talk and slide presentation on her mission trip to Nicaragua. Carrie Courtney had the children’s time.

We had our fellowship lunch and bingo on Wednesday, June 14.

We are still collecting food for Agape Food Pantry.

The Rev. Joe Mack Taylor will be in charge of our worship service on Sunday, June 18.

We are still collecting items for our yard sale in July.

Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Barry Cregger, Joyce Layne and Doug Cassell and Marie Coen.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads on Sunday, June 18. Enjoy your day.

Summer begins on Wednesday, June 21.

Justin and I delivered food from Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church to the Agape Food Pantry on Monday afternoon.

Bible verse: “And those who are peacemakers will plant seeds of peace and reap a harvest of righteousness.” James 3:18 NLT.

Quote: “My therapist told me the way to achieve true inner peace is to finish what I start. So far today, I have finished two bags of M&Ms and a chocolate cake. I feel better already.”

Riddle

Q: Why was the baby ant so confused?

A: Because all of his uncles were ants.