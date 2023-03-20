Anglers in Southwest Virginia will now have another location to catch stocked trout as the pond located at Wytheville Community College is being added to the stocked trout program.

With this water being added to the program late in the stocking season, it will only receive a total of three stockings between now and the end of June. However, beginning Oct. 1, it will be categorized as a Class B trout water and will receive a total of five stockings for the 2023-2024 stocking season.

In addition to a fishing license, anglers will be required to have a trout license to fish the pond between Oct. 1 and June 15; anglers will be limited to the use of one rod during this period. Anglers are reminded to respect landowners and their property. This will help to ensure continued stream access, which is essential to the continuation of the stocked trout program.

For more information on the trout stocking program: dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/trout-stocking-schedule/