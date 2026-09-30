All witches welcome: Marion’s Lincoln Theatre announces October film schedule SPorter Sep 30, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The Lincoln Theatre plans to host multiple film events in October, including Film Freaks series, $5 Friday Flix program, and the continuation of Golden Oldies.kAmkDEC@?8mu:=> uC62<Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 :D 4@?E:?F:?8 :ED 7:=> AC@8C2>[ u:=> uC62<D[ @? ~4E] a 2E f A]>] (9:=6 AC6G:@FD J62CD 92G6 46?E6C65 2C@F?5 7:=> 32D:4D[ E96@CJ[ 2?5 DA64:7:4 >@G:6 86?C6D[ a_ae :D E96>65 2C@F?5 “u:=> U2>Aj *@F]” %96 ?6IE J62C @7 =64EFC6D 2?5 7:=> D4C66?:?8D :D E:65 E@ 3C@256C E@A:4D D6=64E65 3J 3@E9 7:=> 4FC2E@C z2E6=:? p2?6CF5 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am kAmp== u:=> uC62<D 6G6?ED 2C6 7C66 E@ 2EE6?5 2?5 :?4=F56 2? :?\56AE9 =64EFC6[ 5:D4FDD:@?[ 2?5 E@A\D64C6E 7:=> D4C66?:?8] (96E96C J@F 2C6 2=C625J 2 7:=> =@G6C @C H2?E E@ 5:G6 :?E@ E96 2CE 7@C>[ u:=> uC62<D :D 2 AC@8C2> 7@C 6G6CJ@?6]k^Am People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs The ‘Guillermo Effect’ takes out a good dancer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Flock camera debate continues in Marion Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens Rain, wind, and resilience: Hokies rally to win messy game at Boston College Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 kAm~4E@36C’D =64EFC6 H:== 7@4FD @? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c…