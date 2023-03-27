A Bland County man is awaiting trial on felony charges after the Bland County Sheriff’s Office reported finding guns and suspected drugs at his Whackertown Drive residence.

Jimmy Mack Brown, 55, was arrested on March 18 and charged with possessing drugs with the intent to manufacture or distribute, possessing drugs with guns, child endangerment, and assault and battery of a family member, which was taken out by an individual.

In court documents, Investigator A.T. Stuart said he accompanied social services to Brown’s residence where he saw a plastic bag on a coffee table with suspected methamphetamine residue.

“Also there were multiple smoking devices throughout the living room of the residence,” Stuart wrote when applying for a search warrant. “Mr. Brown by his own admission advised that the one smoking device…contained dabs (hash oil)….He advised that he had been using methamphetamine and pain pills.”

Along with pipes and baggies, police took 10 firearms and ammunition from the residence.

Free on bond, Brown has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July.

Motorist charged with DWI

Stopped at a South Gap road check on March 18, a St. Stephens Church man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said smoke came out of his car when he rolled down the window.

Gerald Ignatius-Clayton Hill, 22, has a July 5 trial date slated on the misdemeanor charge.

“I noticed Mr. Hill had red bloodshot eyes and a marijuana blunt in his lap,” Deputy B.C. Dillow wrote in a criminal complaint. “Mr. Hill stated he was smoking the marijuana blunt.”

Dillow said Hill didn’t perform three out of five field sobriety tests as instructed.

“Mr. Hill was then placed under arrest and transported to the Wythe County Community Hospital for a blood draw,” Dillow wrote.

Unemployed and free on bond, Hill has no criminal record, according to court documents.

N.C. driver charged

Robert Lee Connor, 56, of Lexington, North Carolina, was arrested on March 15 and charged with felony drug possession (three counts), driving while intoxicated, improper lane change, unapproved equipment and no driver’s license.

Deputy T. Ramsey obtained the warrants.

Connor’s preliminary hearing is slated for July 12.

Local woman charged with drug possession

Tessa Nicole Andrews, 41, of Bastian was arrested on March 13 and charged with drug possession after a traffic stop.

After getting permission to search Andrews’ vehicle, Deputy T. Ramsey said he found vials of suspected methamphetamine.

“The vials then field tested positive for a schedule one or two controlled substance,” Ramsey wrote.

Employed and with no criminal record, Andrews is free on bond while awaiting trial.

Her preliminary hearing is set for July 12.

Keen Mountain CC worker arrested

Connor Wayne Goins, 23, of Vansant was arrested on March 6 and charged with driving while intoxicated following a March 5 traffic stop.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy T. Ramsey said he pulled Goins over on the Interstate 77 Exit 52 northbound onramp after watching his truck fail to maintain its lane.

Ramsey said the Sheriff’s Office had received multiple calls about truck matching that description driving recklessly.

“He appeared to be under the influence due to heavily constricted and bloodshot pupils, mumbled/slurred speech, as well as the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from about his person,” Ramsey wrote.

The deputy said Goins failed to successfully complete four out of five field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of .11, which is above Virginia’s legal driving limit of .08.

Employed at the Keen Mountain Correctional Center for 19 months, Goins has no criminal record, according to court documents.

“Accused stated he made a stupid mistake,” a magistrate wrote during a bail hearing.

Free on bond, Goins has a May 10 trial date set in Bland County General District Court.