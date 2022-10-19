Local prayer event planned

A special prayer event is coming to town. A team of local pastors, local business leaders, and local community leaders will join for a special event known as the “Wytheville Prayer Network.”

Set for the Wytheville Parks and Recreation Building’s multipurpose room No. 1, the event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Art Wilson, the Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy on Peace and Development for the World Association of Former United Nations Interns and Fellows is scheduled to speak at the event and pray along with the attendees and local leaders. According to a flier for the event, attendees are invited to "come hear about the miracle of revival taking place right now in the United Nations headquarters."

Wilson is the Special Advisor of the United Nations Multi-Studies of Faith and founding pastor of the International Church in Romulus, Michigan, and the International Church of the United Nations.

Wilson will be speaking in Wytheville the day before attending The International Conference on "Interfaith Harmony for Global Peace and Security" at Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Richie Johnson and his wife, Rebecca, a teacher at Scott Memorial Middle School, will join him at the nation’s capital for this event.

Johnson, of First Church on Franklin Street in Wytheville, will be facilitating the event.

Richie explains, “I have been talking with Pastor Donn Sunshine of the Wytheville Church of God for some time about having an event where local pastors can join with community and business leaders to discuss the spiritual needs of the community so that we can pray for one another. We are hoping this event will be the first of a ‘Prayer Network’ that can meet on a quarterly basis.”

“The power of prayers is at work among those of all over the world,” he added. “Even in the United Nations. Ambassador Wilson will be sharing some of the great things that can happen when leaders come together and pray,” Richie stated. “If Jesus can do great things at the United Nations, then he can do great things in Wytheville, that’s what we hope to inspire here in this community.”

With hopes that local pastors will become involved with this event, Richie says he doesn’t want to always be the one facilitating future gatherings, but hopes other local pastors get involved to lead the community in passionate, powerful and spirit-filled prayer.

“We hope that events such as these will keep our community centered on its faith in Jesus who is both Lord and Christ,” he said.

“Wytheville Prayer Network” is a free event that is open to local leaders and pastors. If you are a local leader or pastor this event is for you.