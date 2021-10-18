A doll house! The house is about half the way down a dead-end street and the middle fork of the Holston River is right across the street! Home was refinished in 2009/10: New pull-around driveway with retaining wall in backyard, refinished and 'pickled' wood floors, custom cabinets, granite countertops, marble tile wall and backsplashes, and new appliances in kitchen. Bathrooms completely redone with synthetic stone counter tops, all new fixtures, upstairs bathroom has its own bidet. All lighting fixtures were replaced throughout. All exterior doors except front door replaced and new mortis locks on all interior doors. New flue for fireplace and new granite hearth. Antique claw foot tub in upstairs bedroom alcove refinished and plumbed.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $175,000
