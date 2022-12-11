Smyth and its towns could benefit from loans to improve sewer systems

Smyth County and its towns could all be recipients of millions of dollars in zero- to low-interest loans to benefit wastewater infrastructure.

At its meeting in Richmond last week, the State Water Control Board approved loan agreements through the Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.

Those loans included:

About $1.3 million for the Town of Chilhowie;

About $1.5 million for the Town of Saltville;

Three loans for the Town of Marion, including one for about $1.3 million, another for $611,000, and a third for a little over $1 million; and

Two loans for Smyth County: one for $500,600 and another for nearly $4 million.

The localities aren’t obligated to accept the loans and the larger project for Smyth County could be cancelled.

County Administrator Shawn Utt said Smyth officials applied for the nearly $4 million loan in “an attempt to get sewer service to the Exit 54/Groseclose area of the county.”

However, Utt said, the project only had about 20 customers in addition to the businesses near the exit.

Officials will weigh the options and forthcoming news from the Water Control Board could make a difference as next year it announces how much, if any, of these loan amounts would be forgiven.

The smaller county project, Utt said, would rehabilitate some sewer lines on state Route 16 just outside the Town of Marion. He explained that a significant stretch of that sewer line parallels Staley Creek and when it rains, creek and rain water get into the system and must be treated. The rehab work would prevent that inflow and infiltration.

Infrastructure work is an ongoing effort for all localities. While most would prefer grants, Marion Town Manager Bill Rush reflected, “0% is still pretty awesome.”