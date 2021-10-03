3 Bedroom Home in Bland - $129,000

3 BR 1.5 BA ranch home on about a half acre in Bland, VA. Large rear deck, outbuilding for storage, gravel driveway, and the whole yard is fenced, great for young ones and pets. Home has been partially renovated including new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, and absolutely beautiful new wood flooring! All three bedrooms on the main level, as is the full and half bath. Downstairs you'll find a pellet stove to keep the house extra cozy, the laundry room, an extra living area or play area for kids, and even another large room that'd be great as a 4th BR, as it is currently used. Public water and its own septic. A lot of finished square feet for the money!