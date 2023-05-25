Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Union’s boys took first in the Region 2D track and field meet. Southwest District champion Virginia High (101) finished second, with Lee High (86), Ridgeview (60), John Battle (49) and Richlands (49) next in line.

In the girls meet, the Lee High Generals took the gold with a total of 118.5 points as Region 2D female athlete of the year Cassidy Hammonds won four of the five events she entered. It was the first regional title for Lee High since 2011.

Tazewell’s Lauren Keene swept the 800 (2:30.73) and 1,600 (5:37.07), while John Battle swept the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

One of the meet’s most impressive athletes worked her mastery early in the morning.

On her third throw, Tazewell sophomore Landri Lallande established a meet record with a heave of 131-10. The old mark had stood since 2017.

“I had no idea about the record before today,” Lallande said. “It just seemed like a pretty normal throw to me.”

Lallande, who has also launched throws of 133-3 and 135 this season, is the defending Class 2 champ in the discus.

“I like where things are at right now,” Lallande said.