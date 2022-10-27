Town announces Election Day trash collection change

Due to the Election Day holiday, the refuse collection in the Town of Wytheville for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, will be made on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The normal collection scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, will be made on that day.

The Town of Wytheville’s Recycling Center located at 1025 South Third Street will not have an attendant on duty on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, due to the Election Day holiday. The attendant will return to assist citizens on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Please note that when an attendant is not on duty, the Recycling Center's gates are closed, and items cannot be dropped off.