Wythe County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

July 24-28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fort Chiswell High School;

July 24-28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Jackson Memorial Elementary School;

July 24-28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Max Meadows Elementary School;

July 24-28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Rural Retreat Elementary School;

July 24-28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Sheffey Elementary School;

July 24-28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Speedwell Elementary School;

June 12 to July 28 from 11:30 to noon at Spiller Elementary School;

July 17-21 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Governor’s School;

June 12 to July 28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Shanaki;

June 12 to July 28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Wytheville Child Development Center;

June 12 to July 25 (closed June 19) from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Wythe County Technology Center;

June 12 to July 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Wytheville Recreation Center

All sites will be closed from July 3-7.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email:

program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.