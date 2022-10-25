Fun horse show held at Foster Falls

Fort Chiswell Animal Park sponsored the Southwest Virginia Fall Fun Horse Show Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Mark E. Hufeisen Horse Complex near Foster Falls and plans are being made for more shows there.

This was the first time for this event at this location as it previously had been held at Ivanhoe.

Since it was a fun show, records of all winners were not kept, although it was noted that several riders fared well. Among the multiple winners were Brooklyn Riggins of Austinville, Eli Goad of Laurel Fork and Tia Austin of Hillsville.

Brooklyn, riding a borrowed horse as she is looking forward to getting one of her own, trained formerly under Tommy Billings of the Billingsway Farm and Arena in Wythe County but is now training with Erika Branscome and Kassidy Davis of EK Equine in Austinville. She took home five ribbons for her efforts – two for first place, two for second, and one for third.

The Hufeisen Horse Complex, located within the New River Trail State Park, provided a spacious and beautiful setting for a day of family fun. Horse lovers of all ages were invited to come out and support their favorite breed. A variety of classes were offered including Halter, Western, English, Equitation, and Pleasure Driving.

The Rock Worship Center provided concessions to benefit their community outreach programs.

This show got its start in 2019 as a vision of Jeff Archer, owner of Fort Chiswell Animal Park. Archer grew up in Fort Chiswell and his family always had horses. As a teenager, he rode to work instead of driving a car. In high school, he had the opportunity to attend the local Southwest Virginia Show in Wytheville with the Davis family of Fort Chiswell Stables.

After graduation, Archer got to live and work in the barn with 30-40 of the prized Saddlebred horses. Over the next several years, he traveled with the Davis family throughout the East Coast as they showed their horses professionally. He later pursued a career in carpentry, but raised and trained his own ponies and miniature horses on the side. He got his first exotic license in the late 1980’s and by the mid-1990’s was traveling with his own petting zoo to local schools, fairs, and festivals.

In 2002, Archer focused his carpentry skills on one goal and started to build his own zoo from the ground up. He opened Fort Chiswell Animal Park in August, 2004. The zoo is now home to approximately 200 animals, but he never lost his love for horses. He still has a number on the property.

Over the years, he has watched the decline of the family horse and family horse show in our highly technical world. The goal of the Southwest Virginia Fall Fun Horse Show is to help encourage the region’s horse industry by bringing families together. The event is also a great opportunity to share the benefits of horse ownership with those who do not yet have a horse of their own.

Archer was able to secure the horse complex at New River Trail State Park again for next year’s show. It will be held September 16, 2023. There is also growing interest in a possible spring show. Show management welcomes class ideas and can be reached on Facebook at SWVA Fall Fun Horse Show or by phone at (276) 637-6754. He hopes to recreate the type of show he used to enjoy with the Davis family.