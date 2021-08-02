4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $190,000

Move-in Ready Brick Ranch home with a large yard, mature trees, detached garage & much more. Current owners have vastly improved the property. Metal roof is 3 years old, heat pump is 2 years old, added recessed lighting, remodeled the entire kitchen, bathroom, dining room, added a 4th bedroom/playroom/office and every window in the house has been replaced except for two. The living room has a large new window offering plenty of natural light. The kitchen has a plethora of countertop & cabinet space, windows overlooking the backyard and a beautiful stainless steel range hood. The dining room gives access to the added bedroom and sliding glass doors to the back deck. Down the hall is 3 bedrooms & a bathroom. Downstairs is a full basement with a pellet stove that can heat the whole house. The laundry room is fully plumbed for a bathroom, just needs to be completed. The detached 2 car garage offers 672 sq ft of space. Off the driveway to the right is a huge yard for whatever you like.