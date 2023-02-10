Twenty youth and adult cowboys and cowgirls were recognized February 4 when Billingsway Farm & Arena held its annual season-ending rodeo awards banquet.

Kylie Billings, Victoria Collins, Jeremiah Skeen and Nicole Sprouse all received four beautiful buckles after winning championships during the 2022 season. Kylie won in season junior breakaway roping, season girls’ goat tying, season junior poles and girls’ goat tying finals. Victoria won in season senior barrels, senior season poles, senior barrels finals and senior poles finals. Jeremiah won season and finals in both bronc riding and bulls. Nicole won for open goat tying and open poles, both season and finals.

Kolbi Winbourne earned three buckles for winning championships in junior barrels, both season and finals, and junior poles in the finals.

Lakota Winbourne, Samuel Collins, Allie Isom, Cole Moser, Rhiannon Snow, Waylon Snow and George Stamper earned two buckles each while Jolten Ellis, Wendi Helsabeck, Clint Manuel, Laura Manuel, Isaias Perez Brylee Phipps, Debra Wilson and Jayden Winbourne took home one buckle each.

Billingsway rodeo coordinator, coach and trainer Tommy Billings of Wytheville said everyone that competed last year was a winner.

Billings also remarked that the past season was very successful and enjoyable. He thanked all volunteers, the Board of Directors, parents and especially the contestants for making it a great year.

Serving with Billings on the rodeo board were Matthew Patton, Sabrina Smith, Nic Moser and Justin Cregger.

The banquet was held at Winter Wood Farm in Sparta, North Carolina.

A new season will begin April 21 when Billingsway Arena hosts the first of seven monthly weekend rodeos – a total of 15 nights or days of thrilling competition. The schedule for the season is as follows: April 21-22, May 19-20, June 16-17, July 14-15, August 18-19, September 15-16, and the Finals October 20-22. Friday night events will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday nights at 6.

Billingsway Arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run, near Crockett, approximately seven miles north of Speedwell off VA 21 in Wythe County.