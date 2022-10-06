 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Cake Smith' speaks at Wytheville Training School

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center hosted pastry chef Akelia Harley, known as “The Cake Smith.”

Harley's culinary expertise engaged a lively group of community participants who accepted the challenge of participating in a fun-filled hour of cake decorating/design.

The art and skill acquired to design and decorate cakes requires creativity and a can-do attitude! The training designed by The Cake Smith for Wytheville Training School Cultural Center participants was packed full of user-friendly cake decorating techniques and fun!

A stress-free, environmentally friendly afternoon was experienced by all. Each participant had the opportunity to have hands-on experience and taste the most delicious buttercream icing and cake on the East Coast. Participants repeatedly commented how Harley’s culinary art skills are superior.

This training was offered at no cost to participants. Wytheville Training School Cultural Center is offering a series of educational presentations as part of the Community Cultural Education Infused Project, which is funded in part by the Wythe-Bland Foundation.

The adults participated in cake decorating and toured the African American Museum, while the children made edible fall treats and watched a movie in the Rockdale School.  Austin, board president of the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center, says, “More education and fun programing will be held as the upcoming holiday season arises. What a way to start the fall!” For further information on upcoming events, please visit our Facebook page and website www.wythevilletrainingschool.org. You may also contact us at 276-625-0042.

Wytheville Training School Cultural Center

