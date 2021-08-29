3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $269,900

Check out this spacious rancher with a great backyard and mountain views conveniently located in the country club community of Wytheville. Main level living, large rooms, great curb appeal come along with this home. Amenities such as a golf, swimming, and a full restaurant are only a few blocks away. This home is 5-10 minutes from everything the town of Wytheville offers, from downtown shopping & breweries to hospital & medical facilities, banks, parks, schools, restaurants and access to I-81. Turn the lower level into an in-law suite, lots of potential. This welcoming home, inside and out, is great for entertaining, kids playing, and pets. Inventory is at an all-time low. Main level living is hard to find. Do not let this one slip by, make your appointment today. Home sold AS IS. Inspections are welcome for informational purposes only.