Fort Chiswell’s middle school golf team took first among the Wythe County teams at a Thursday, Aug. 31, match played at the Wytheville Golf Club.

Golfers from Scott Memorial, Rural Retreat and Fort Chiswell took part in a six-hole match with Bentley Scott of Rural Retreat garnering medalist honors with a score of 35. Daegen Wolfe of Fort Chiswell was a stroke behind at 36 while teammate Bryson Poole followed with a 37. Fort Chiswell won the team competition with a score total of 160.

Mason Hayden shot a 41, Judith Viars a 45, while Emma Allen and Parker Waller each carded a 46.

Rural Retreat’s Finley Bird and Deckland Quillen each turned in a 42. Mason Pennington, Ryland Cole and Alex Ross each shot a 46 for a team score of 165.

Scott shot a 167 as a team. Andrew Schmidt shot a 40 while James Crockett and Canon Thomas carded a 42. Trevor Music finished with a 43 and Leland Blankenship turned in a 44.