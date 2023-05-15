Unemployment rates generally improved in this region between February and March.

Released last week by the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), jobless numbers dropped from February to March in Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wythe counties, but rose in Bland County.

By a significant measure, Bland County has the smallest workforce among the communities with a civilian labor force of 2,956 people in March. The labor force grew from 2,902 in February. Along with that change, unemployment ticked up from 2.8% in February to 3.2% in March.

Smyth County, which reported a labor force of 13,605 in March, saw its jobless percentage decline from 3.4% in February to 3.3%.

Tazewell County recorded a labor force of 15,852 people and saw its unemployment rate shift downward from 4.3% to 4%. It was also at 4% a year earlier.

Washington County has the largest labor force, coming in at 27,489 in March. That community’s jobless number went from 3% in February to 2.9% in March.

Wythe County, which featured a labor force of 14,516 in March, saw its unemployment percentage change from 3.1% in February to 2.7% in March.

Across the commonwealth, the VEC announced Thursday that the number of initial unemployment claims rose in the latest filing week to 2,734, their highest level since August of 2022 but still at the low, pre-pandemic volumes of 2019.

For the filing week ending April 29, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 2,734, which was an increase of 896 claimants from the previous week. Over half of initial claims with a self-reported industry were from manufacturing, administrative and support and waste management, professional, scientific, and technical services, and health care and social assistance. Continued weeks claimed totaled 12,390, which was little changed from the previous week but an increase of 71% from the 7,253 continued claims from the comparable week last year.