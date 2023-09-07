Brelyn Moore, Addie Dalton, Aspyn Harner, Bella Reed and Stephanie Bain were winners Aug. 26 when JM Stables and Arena in Wythe County held its NBHA local arena finale.

Brelyn rode her aptly-named horse Wish around the course in 14.814 seconds to win the open 1D competition. Jacquelynn Martin on Fame finished second in 1D and Savannah Rea on Royal T Catch placed third in this largest class, which had 39 clean runs completed.

Jaxson McCroskey won open 2D with Aspyn Harner second.

Summer Arnold won open 3D with Lori McClellan second.

Nicholas Nunley won open 4D with Faith Brown second.

Addie was the winner in the teen 1D, taking Chica around the course in the fastest run of the night – 14.742 seconds – while Luke McDavid was second and Aidyn McGrady third in 1D.

Mazie Kennedy won teen 2D, Madalynn Cook won teen 3D, and Faith Brown won teen 4D. There were 20 clean runs in this group.

Aspyn swept the youth 1D division, going one-two on Foxy and Cutter. Josie Moore won youth 2D, Bobbi Jayne Hammond won youth 3D, and Marlee Sewell won youth 4D. This group turned in 11 clean runs.

An up-and-coming star, six-year-old Isabella Reed easily won the pee wee group, riding Gunner to a 22.36-second finish while Argent Walters placed second and Skylar Nunley third.

Two riders competed in the senior group with Stephanie Bain coming out on top in 15.588 seconds.

JM Stables followed up its finale with a “fast cash” event September 3 as Makayla Harrison took top honors overall, Cam Moss placed second in 1D and Rylie Heath took third.

Jacquelynn Martin won in 2D, Mazie Kennedy won in 3D, Khloie Arnold won in 4D, and Cole Martin won in 5D.

An additional “fast cash” event is planned at JM with the date to be announced. JM Stables is located on Faith Lane by way of Cinnamon Run (SR652) off VA21, about five miles south of Wytheville

Upcoming Events

Sept. 8-9 – Bland County Fair horse show.

Sept. 8-10 – NBHA West Virginia State Show.

Sept. 9 – Barrels, Rural Retreat.

Sept. 9-10 – Hometown Rodeo, Sparta.

Sept. 15-16 – Billingsway Arena Monthly Rodeo Series, Crockett.

Sept. 16 – SW Virginia Fall Fun Show, Foster Falls.

Sept. 16 – DC Productions Barrel Bash, Abingdon.

Sept. 17 – Precious Valley Fun Show, Elliston.

Sept. 17 – Roanoke Valley Fall Frolic, Salem.

Sept. 30 – Patrick Henry Saddle Club Fun Show, Bassett.

(Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area, and anyone with information about our local competitive riders, may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this column.)