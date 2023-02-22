There is a singer everyone has heard…

On sunny days a moment overcast;

And comes that other fall we name the fall…

The bird would cease and be as other birds

But that he knows in singing not to sing.

The question that he frames in all but words

Is what to make of a diminished thing.

Robert Frost, “The Oven Bird”

The Ovenbird is a type of warbler, who announces its knowledge of changing seasons, and in Frost’s mind, so begs the question of what to make of such things. I’m struck, as a society, we find ourselves at a similar moment in many ways as the New Year dawns.

The lament of decline in social organizations and volunteerism is so well documented it doesn’t warrant citation, and the fabric of society seems threadbare to even the most casual observer. The question remains – what do we make of so many blossoms of the past having fallen underfoot, and memorials to days long past?

When spring brings life to the landscape, it doesn’t return the same buds to the same places; every year new branches are formed and old ones fall away. Perhaps this view can help us understand the changing dynamics of community. There was a time when we would organize publically, or fraternally, around just about any cause or any occasion, but these times have faded away.

Although even the most common res publica spectacles of the past are few and far between in our times, I believe it’s shortsighted to think the long social-Fall is unable to bring forth any new thing. We have a habit of confusing the form of things with their function or sentiment. Instead of lamenting the forms, perhaps we need to focus more on connecting with the sentiments themselves, and allow new forms to push through the soil of abundant, yet past, seasons. This is, after all, exactly how growth works, the nutrients of previous vitality become fuel for the landscapes to follow – this is what we should make of diminished things.

Perhaps in 2023 it’s time to realize our socio-institutional forms weren’t as perennial as we once assumed, take the time to turn over the soil of relationships and sow seeds of growth, rather than sing unending elegies, or be as the other birds, tucked away in silence. For my part, I hope to sing a new song in the coming year through this column, one filled with glimpses into all we are cultivating at the Marion Police Department, and what we hope to reap from the effort.

We have relationships forming with local educational centers, along with regional training initiatives, and dynamic efforts towards personal and professional growth on the horizon. These efforts won’t have the same familiar appearance of department efforts of the past, but don’t assume as result they are any less impactful. As a part of our desire to serve this community, we want to engage with Marion as it is, and as it hopes to be, in seasons yet to come.